Bianca Andreescu Captures 2019 Indian Wells Title with Win vs. Angelique Kerber

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 17, 2019

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Bianca Andreescu of Canada plays a forehand against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles final on Day 14 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Bianca Andreescu beat Angelique Kerber in three sets to win the 2019 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California on Sunday.

The Canadian broke serve in the first game of the match and did not face a single break point on her way to taking the first set 6-4 in 40 minutes.

However, the German responded well to the early setback and hit back in the second, needing just a single break to take it 6-3 and send an enthralling final into a decider.

The two players went on to produce a thrilling third set. Andreescu served for the set at 5-3 only to be denied by a determined Kerber, before breaking again to clinch it 6-4 and take the title.

     

