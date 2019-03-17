Video: Watch UFC's Conor McGregor Hype Up Bruins Before OT Win vs. Blue Jackets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

Mixed martial arts fighter and boxer Conor McGregor salutes the crowd before making the ceremonial puck drop at an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins had a famous cheerleader present for their 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday: MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

McGregor gave the Bruins a pep talk before the game, performed the ceremonial puck drop and watched the game at ice level, appearing to genuinely enjoy the spectacle.

TheMacLife provided the background video on the events (warning: NSFW language):  

McGregor's appearance at TD Garden came just days after he was arrested in Miami Beach for reportedly slapping a phone out of a fan's hand and stomping on it before walking away with it, per the police report (h/t David Ovalle of the Miami Herald). He was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.

