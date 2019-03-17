Indian Wells Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Finals Predictions

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 2019 Indian Wells tournament will conclude with both the men's and women's finals on Sunday, as Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem do battle following the conclusion of the contest between Angelique Kerber and Bianca Andreescu.

ESPN 2 and the Tennis Channel will provide full TV broadcasts for American fans, while Amazon will do the same in the UK. Live streaming options can be found via Tennis TV and Amazon Prime.

The first match of the day will start at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT.

Federer received a bye into the final after Rafael Nadal pulled out of their semi-final clash, and he'll take on a surging Thiem who has given the veteran plenty of challenges in the past.

The 37-year-old responded to the news of Nadal's exit, per sportswriter Nick McCarvel:

Thiem and Federer have faced each other four times, with both men winning two contests. The Austrian has never beaten Federer on hard court, but has made massive strides on the playing surface.

He impressed in his win over Milos Raonic to qualify for his first ever Masters 1000 final on hard court, thanks in large part to his spectacular play in the rallies. Thiem barely hit unforced errors, making Raonic chase the ball for large stretches of the contest.

His great form all of a sudden comes as something of a surprise:

The 25-year-old has built something of a reputation as a clay specialist in recent years, but his game has translated well to the slower courts at Indian Wells. Federer has mastered these courts like few others, however, winning five titles.

He should also have the fresher legs despite being the older man, as Thiem had to dig deep against Raonic.

In the women's final Kerber will face an unlikely obstacle on the path to her biggest title since last year's Wimbledon tournament, as she takes on qualifier Andreescu.

The 18-year-old rising star upset Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals, continuing what has been an incredible season:

The teenager has become a fan-favourite in short time and should have the backing of the crowd for the final. Her win over Svitolina was a gritty one, but she'll face an even greater challege from Kerber.

The German worked her way past Belinda Bencic by doing what she does best: dominating from the base line. Her raw power in the rallies is major weapon, but Andreescu could counter with great all-round play, as explained by tennis writer Christopher Clarey:

Kerber has the clear edge in experience and has a tendency to step up her game on the biggest stage, winning three of four career Grand Slam finals.

Predictions: Federer and Kerber pull through and overwhelm their respective opponents.