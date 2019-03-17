Finding Homes For NFL's Best Free Agents Still On the Market

Finding Homes For NFL's Best Free Agents Still On the MarketMarch 17, 2019
The first wave of free agency is finished, and most of the top players signed new deals. But plenty of talent remains available on the open market.
The second wave typically presents opportunities for teams to fill major needs with talented players at bargain prices.
Here's an ideal landing spot for several of the best free agents still available.
OLB Justin Houston: Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have a major need at edge-rusher after losing Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith, who combined for 15.5 of the team's 43 sacks and 40 of the team's 104 quarterback hits last season. Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler, could provide an immediate answer to the departures.
The former Chief is only 30 years old, and he's coming off a season in which he produced nine sacks and five forced fumbles in just 12 games. There's still plenty left in his pass-rushing tank.
He's an ideal fit as a standup linebacker or pass-rushing defensive end in Baltimore's hybrid 3-4 defense.
The Ravens went to the playoffs last season and fielded the league's second-best scoring defense, so Houston would have plenty of motivation to pick Baltimore over a rebuilding team such as the Oakland Raiders or New York Jets. The only question: Can the Ravens afford him?
DL Ndamukong Suh: Seattle Seahawks
This fit made sense last year and it makes sense again this year.
Suh, who is from the Pacific Northwest, would give the Seahawks defense another tough and talented interior defender who can stop the run and rush the passer.
While he may no longer rank as one of the game's elite interior disruptors, Suh still had 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits for the Rams in 2018, and he was terrific in three postseason games, producing 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and two tackles for losses as the Rams marched to the Super Bowl.
For a long time, the Seahawks defense was built around a disruptive defensive line. Adding Suh would get the defensive line one step closer to an elite level. The Seahawks missed out on the opportunity to add Suh up front last offseason, but they shouldn't let this second chance get away.
DE Ziggy Ansah: Oakland Raiders
No team needs pass-rushers more than the Raiders, who idly watched as most of the top rushers signed elsewhere during the first wave of free agency.
Now's the time for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock to get aggressive in adding a veteran rusher like Ansah.
He played in only seven games after suffering shoulder injuries last season, but he also produced 44 sacks and 10 forced fumbles during his first four NFL seasons. When healthy, Ansah is a productive and disruptive edge-rusher who uses length and athleticism to beat offensive tackles and harass the quarterback.
Adding Ansah, drafting an edge-rusher in the first round and getting a big second-year jump from Arden Key could revitalize the Raiders pass rush and lay the foundation for a rebound on defense in 2019.
TE Jared Cook: New Orleans Saints
The Saints actively pursued bringing back Jimmy Graham last offseason but couldn't get a deal done. Cook, who set new career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns for the Raiders in 2018, could present the Saints with an opportunity to finally give Drew Brees another athletic receiving threat at tight end.
There is already confirmed interest. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints and Cook met on Thursday.
Cook turns 32 in April, so regression is a possibility. But Cook could be a dynamic playmaker in the Saints offense with Brees, who turned Graham into one of the NFL's most prolific pass-catching tight ends during their run together in New Orleans.
The Saints' need at tight end is legitimate. Josh Hill, Dan Arnold and Garrett Griffin are the only tight ends on the roster. Adding Cook to the group could solve the problem overnight.
S Eric Berry: Green Bay Packers
The Packers already signed former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos in free agency, but Mike Pettine's defense probably needs at least one more starting-level safety, and there's no better available option than Berry.
The five-time Pro Bowler is a game-changing talent when healthy, but that's the problem: He's only played three games the last two seasons.
However, Berry met with noted foot specialist and Packers associate team physician Dr. Robert Anderson after the season, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, so the Packers should have a good idea about where he's at health-wise.
If he's healthy enough to play at a high level and the price is right, Berry could team with Amos to give the Packers a terrific safety duo in 2019. It'd be a risk, but it's a risk the Packers should seriously consider after the massive problems they suffered through at safety last season.
LB Zach Brown: Philadelphia Eagles
The Ravens could use Brown to help replace C.J. Mosley, and the Packers hired Kirk Olivadotti, Brown's position coach in Washington, but it's easy to envision the Eagles signing Brown as a replacement for Jordan Hicks, who departed for Arizona in free agency.
Like Hicks, Brown is an all-around linebacker who could help the Eagles against the run and in coverage. In fact, Brown was one of only three linebackers in the NFL to register grades above 80.0 in run defense, coverage and tackling at Pro Football Focus last season. He finished with the third-highest overall grade at the off-ball linebacker position.
The Eagles are thin at linebacker and will likely need to sign a veteran or invest a draft pick in the position. They probably can't do better than Brown, especially if he's a bargain during the second wave of free agency.