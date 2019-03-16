NFL Free Agents 2019: Rounding Up Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

After the break-neck pace of the first few days of free agency, the market has slowed down considerably.

However, free agency is still ongoing, and many of the players who are on the market may not have anticipated becoming free agents.

A player like safety Eric Berry may not have anticipated being on the market because he did not know the Kansas City Chiefs would cut him. Now he has to find a new team to ply his trade.

Players and teams have to adjust to the changing market, and one of those players is former New England Patriots defensive lineman Danny Shelton.

Shelton has visited the Cincinnati Bengals, and he has a chance to gain a contract with that team because of his ability to play the run, per Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Shelton is a 6'2", 345-pound run stuffer. He had 21 tackles with the Patriots last season and was credited with one stuff. He has 150 tackles in his career that began in 2015 when he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns out of Washington.

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Former Bengals offensive tackle Jake Fisher was in Houston Friday, trying out for the Texans, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN's NFL Nation.

According to Terrell's tweet, Fisher is considering a a position change and may be trying to play tight end.

Fisher has played 48 games for the Bengals at offensive tackle, and he has started 12 of them. Fisher is 6'6" and 305 pounds, and he was selected in the second round of the 2015 Draft.

The Lions are still trying to upgrade at this point, and sources have told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that Detroit had former New Orleans Saints wideout-kick returner Tommylee Lewis in for a visit along with ex-Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown.

Lewis has never caught more than 10 passes in a season, and he has not had a kick return longer than 39 yards in his career. He did have a 59-yard punt return in his rookie year in 2016 with the Saints.

Brown has carried the ball 128 times for 514 yards and has scored one touchdown in four years with the Rams.

Predictions

There are questions about pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah and his past injury history. The former Lion is still available, and if he can prove himself healthy and over the shoulder problems that have limited him, he could pay huge dividends.

Ansah has two double-digit sacks seasons to his credit, and he should be able to return to that form if he is healthy. Look for the Buffalo Bills to give him that opportunity.

Ndamukong Suh did not go in the first, or even the second wave of free agency. However, while he did not have a standout season with the Rams, he is still an extremely powerful man who played in every game for Los Angeles in their Super Bowl season. If Suh is not a dominant player, he can still be a solid contributor.

He had 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2018, and he wants to stay on the West Coast. The prediction here is that he stays in Los Angeles, signing with the Chargers since he apparently doesn't have a future with the Rams.

The Chiefs cut 30-year-old pass rusher Justin Houston, and he has not been signed at this point. Houston can turn the corner and cause havoc in the backfield, and that's something that the Atlanta Falcons could use. The Falcons had 37 sacks last year, and that's not good enough.

Houston may be a long way from the player who had 22.0 sacks in 2014, but he had 9.5 sacks in 2017 and 9.0 sacks last year. This outside linebacker will upgrade the Atlanta defense and will be an excellent match for this sack-hungry team.