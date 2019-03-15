Rams 'Get-Back Coach' Ted Rath Arrested, Charged with Sexual Battery

Uncredited/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams director of strength training and performance Ted Rath has taken a leave of absence from the team after being arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, according to NFL.com.

The Rams issued a statement on the matter Friday, per KNX 1070, saying they "are aware of the charges filed against Ted Rath. We take these allegations very seriously. Once the charges were filed, we decided Ted would take a leave of absence from the team as this matter works its way through the justice system."

Rath pled not guilty Friday and intends to do whatever it takes to clear his name, attorney Vicki Podberesky told the Associated Press (h/t NFL.com):

"Mr. Rath takes these allegations very seriously. Ted is a man who has led a law-abiding life. He is a husband, a father and a dedicated family man. He has the utmost respect for women and would never intentionally act in a manner that was demeaning or otherwise inappropriate. We intend to defend this matter to the fullest extent possible in a court of law, and we believe that after there has been a full vetting of the facts of this case Mr. Rath will be shown to be not guilty of these charges."

Rath was arrested Jan. 15 stemming from a June 2018 incident in which he allegedly touched a woman against her will, according to the Ventura County Star. He was released on $5,000 bail.

The arrest came five days before the Rams faced the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFC Championship Game. Rath did not travel with the team to Louisiana for the conference title game or to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, which the Rams said was the result of the coach recovering from an injury.

Rath is best known for serving as the "get-back coach" for head coach Sean McVay.

The Ventura County Star noted Rath faces a maximum sentence of one year and six months in county jail if convicted, and he would also have to register as a sex offender.