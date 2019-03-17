March Madness 2019: Teams with Potential to Be Bracket-Busters

0 of 10

Daniel R. Patmore/Associated Press

As long as it's not your team enduring a surprise knockout by a scrappy underdog, we can pretty much all agree the best part of March Madness is the Cinderella stories. The beauty of a single-elimination tournament lies in the unpredictability of each round; it's why the NCAA men's basketball tournament is unlike any other postseason in sports.

And it's why we can't stop watching.

While we could only hope that the 2019 tournament will see a bracket-busting performance as memorable as, say, the No. 16 UMBC Retrievers ousting the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers last year—the first time a No. 16 seed ever accomplished that feat—there are still plenty of opportunities for sleepers to surprise us all in the first round and beyond.

When determining sleepers, any team projected to be seeded No. 6 or lower by ESPN Bracketology qualifies. Generally, teams seeded lower than No. 6 aren't expected to make it far in the tournament. According to NCAA.com, three No. 6 seeds, three No. 7 seeds, five No. 8 seeds, one No. 9 seed, one No. 10 seed and four No. 11 seeds have ever advanced to the Final Four. A team seeded No. 12 or lower has never made it past the Elite Eight.

You might be tempted to pencil in some of the following teams to make it all the way to the Final Four in your bracket. But remember that while they have some bracket-busting potential in the first few rounds, it's always safer to go with top-three seeds once you get that far into the tournament.

But until Selection Sunday tells us who those teams will be, let's take a look at the teams with the best chances of busting a few brackets over the next couple of weeks.