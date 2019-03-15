Syracuse's Frank Howard Denies Trying to Trip Duke's Zion Williamson

Syracuse's Frank Howard Denies Trying to Trip Duke's Zion WilliamsonMarch 15, 2019
Duke star Zion Williamson's return to the court Thursday was flawless, though Syracuse's Frank Howard became the source of controversy in the first half.
Early in Duke's 84-72 win, Howard stuck his foot out in what seemed like an attempt to trip Williamson:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Syracuse's Frank Howard appeared to attempt to trip Zion Williamson early in the first half. https://t.co/aNUUebKMXH
When asked about the incident after the game, Howard denied any wrongdoing:
Donna Ditota @DonnaDitota1
Frank on Zion: I was just shown the video. I’m not going to wait 4 years to get to this position to trip somebody. Said he has a lot of respect for Zion.
Howard added the following, per Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com: "He tripped over my foot, and I said, 'Oh, I was not trying to trip you.' He was running back, I'm trying to get open. I'm being face-guarded. I didn't see the whole video, so I don't even want to answer too many questions about that. There isn't really much more to talk about."
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said afterward: "As far as what people were commenting on at halftime, I talked to Frank, I looked at the video; there was no trip involved out there. I don't know who was talking about that, but it was a bump, and...that's it. It was nothing there. Trying to manufacture something out of nothing."
Williamson showed no lingering effects from a knee injury that cost him five games, as the ACC Player of the Year had 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals on a perfect 13-of-13 shooting.
Controversy aside, Howard did everything in his power to keep Syracuse in the game, leading the Orange with a career-high 28 points.
Cuse Player Denies He Tried to Trip Zion