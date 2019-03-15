NFL Free Agents 2019: Rumors, Predictions for Upcoming Weekend of Free Agency

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Many of the biggest names in free agency have agreed to new deals in the last few days. Le'Veon Bell, Trey Flowers, Golden Tate and Tyrell Williams will be plying their trades for new employers after reportedly signing free-agent contracts, while superstars like Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. have been traded.

While many of the headline-makers are off the board, there are still players who can alter the course of the 2019 season. They may not be the highest-rung superstars, but they can make a difference.

One of those is running back Jay Ajayi, whose season with the Philadelphia Eagles was cut short after he tore his ACL in a Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ajayi carried the ball 45 times for 184 yards and three toichdowns before he was injured. Ajayi has rushed for 2,516 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry throughout his career.

Ajayi will be meeting with the Indianapolis Colts next week, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Colts are clearly interested in the running back, but there is no doubt that he will have to pass a physical before they offer him a contract.

Ajayi had his best season in 2016 when he ran for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns with the Miami Dolphins. He played a key role for the Eagles in 2017 when when he ran for 408 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry for the Super Bowl champions.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Jets made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they signed Le'Veon Bell to take over as their No. 1 running back. While the Jets will need backups at the position, one of them will not be Isaiah Crowell.

The Jets parted company with Crowell Thursday after one season. He ran for 685 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 52.7 yards per game. Crowell had a franchise-record 219 rushing yards in the Jets Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos, but that was not enough to allow him to keep his spot with the team.

Had he remained on the roster Friday, the Jets would have owed him $2 million in guaranteed money.

Several teams have reportedly been in contact with Crowell, and the Bucs may have the most interest, per NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright.

New Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was the head coach of the Jets last year, and he may have the strongest connection between the team and Crowell.

The Giants made headlines earlier in the week when they traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns, and they are clearly a team that has to make up for that deficit at the wide receiver position.

While the Giants signed veteran receiver Golden Tate, they need additional help.

Pat Leonard, the Giants beat reporter from the New York Daily News, tweeted that the team has an interest in wideout Chris Hogan of the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old Hogan is a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, and he played both his high school and college football in New Jersey.

Hogan caught 35 passes for 532 yards and three touchdowns last season with New England, and he has caught 194 passes for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns in his six-year NFL career. He spent the first three years of his career with the Buffalo Bills.