A Way-Too-Early Look at the Potential 2020 NFL Draft QB Class

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

It's beginning to feel like Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is going to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2019 NFL draft. There are other quarterbacks who may be seen as franchise material—such as Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Missouri's Drew Lock—but is no sure thing in the group.

Some quarterback-needy teams will undoubtedly choose to wait until the 2020 draft to target a signal-caller.

There's no guarantee that next year's quarterback class will produce more NFL starters than this year's. With players such as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert potentially headlining it, however, it is shaping up to be an attractive class.

So which quarterbacks should you be following during the 2019 season? Let's dig into some of the top quarterbacks who will be draft-eligible in 2020. Just keep in mind that some potential top prospects can come out of nowhere—just like Murray did this past season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.