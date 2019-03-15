2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections Based on Prospects' Pro-Day Results

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

With their college careers completed and the combine in the rearview, 2019 NFL Draft prospects are approaching the final phase of their audition process: pro days.

This is when scouts, coaches and/or executives flood college campuses for the final time—in relation to this prospect group, at least—to get another close-up look at these players in action.

While the bulk of these workouts have yet to pass, a handful of notable ones are in the books. After laying out our latest mock draft, we'll examine some of the latest takeaways from pro-day performances.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

12. Green Bay Packers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Devin White, LB, LSU

14. Atlanta Falcons: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Kyler Murray Boosts His Stock...Again

Kyler Murray's latest display didn't answer every question about the Heisman Trophy winner.

He wasn't measured for height this time, so anyone doubting his combine measurement of 5'10⅛" can hold on to that skepticism if they choose. He also again skipped out on the 40-yard dash, leaving some to wonder whether he can still be as explosive with the extra bulk (207 pounds at the combine, 205 on Wednesday).

But Murray's field work was, as expected, exceptional, as Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon broke down:

"Murray displayed everything NFL decision-makers could want to see from a quarterback prospect in a controlled passing display. He showed off excellent anticipation, smooth footwork and great ball placement. He exhibited superb arm strength, good touch and was accurate (he completed 61 of 67 attempts, including one drop). He looked comfortable and made some difficult throws look easy with a remarkably quick release. There's no questioning his delivery, and the short passer threw the ball at a wide variety of trajectories from various angles."

In other words, there's little reason to think the momentum pushing Murray atop most mock drafts is about to slow down. At this point, the biggest uncertainty about the No. 1 pick might be whether the Cardinals trade out of that spot or keep the dual-threat playmaker for themselves.

Injury Sidelines Clelin Ferrell

Clelin Ferrell could have bolted for the NFL last year, but he opted to return to the Tigers and wound up winning a national title. Not a bad decision, right?

From an NFL standpoint, though, nothing really changed about his outlook. He seemed a surefire first-rounder back then and appears to be in the same spot now.

Plateauing stock is fine, but the closer we get to the draft, the more it looks like Ferrell is losing steam. He wasn't a full participant at the combine, skipping the 40-yard dash and both jumps. His three-cone drill and short-shuttle times were just about average, which feels like a negative in a class with elite athletes at his position.

If Ferrell wanted to rebuild his stock at Clemson's pro day, his body wouldn't allow it. A toe injury kept him from participating, and perhaps he'll now be looking up at some of the edge-rushing stars on the pre-draft circuit:

Ferrell, who tallied 27 sacks and five forced fumbles over the last three seasons, still looks like a high-floor option. But concerns about his speed and bend might limit his projected ceiling, and missing out on this workout won't help.

Tyree Jackson Intrigues

While Tyree Jackson doesn't crack our mocked first round, it isn't hard to imagine his athletic prowess catching the attention of a quarterback-needy club.

He wowed at the combine, first measuring in at 6'7" and 249 pounds, then acing the athletic tests. He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, broad-jumped 120 inches and recorded a 34.5-inch vertical.

It's little wonder, then, that Jackson helped make Buffalo's pro day a must-visit for NFL personnel.

There were scouts from at least 30 teams in attendance, according to BuffaloNews.com's Mark Gaughan who noted the rocket-armed quarterback put on a show:

"Jackson, meanwhile, ran through a passing session on the field, making 54 throws under the direction of his QB consultant, Jordan Palmer, the former Bengals QB who helped prepare the Bills' Josh Allen for the draft last year.

"Jackson completed all but five. Two underneath throws were off target, one was dropped, and two of his five deep bombs fell incomplete. He showed his big arm. Even though he didn't get a perfect spiral on two of his three 65-yard bombs, he still didn't underthrow the receiver."

Jackson lacks polish, especially in terms of accuracy, and that's what denies him a first-round spot here. But his physical potential is through the roof, and he played a productive three seasons at Buffalo, capped by passing for 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns, plus rushing for another seven scores this past season.