NFL Pro Day Schedule 2019: Full List of Dates

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, More than 300 NFL hopefuls began arriving in Indianapolis on February 26 to undergo medical evaluations, participate in interviews, workouts and position-specific drills and, of course, have their hands measured.

Though the combine has already begun, many fans are most interested in the workouts and drills—which begin on March 1. While it won't necessarily be relevant once the 2019 NFL season has started, knowing how fast a player can run in a straight line seems pretty important right now.

If you're one of the fans interested in watching prospects be put through their paces, you're in luck. Coverage of on-field workouts will begin daily at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network and streaming on NFL.com. ABC also has coverage on Saturday, March 2.

After the combine comes pro days, where prospects will again work out for interested parties. Many of these will also be covered by NFL Network and NFL.com. Here, you'll find a full list of pro day dates, along with the combine workout schedule and some of the latest combine-related buzz.

2019 NFL Scouting Combine Workout Schedule

Friday, March 1: Running Backs, Offensive Linemen, Special Teams and Place Kickers

Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, Tight Ends and Wide Receivers

Sunday, March 3: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Monday, March 4: Defensive Backs

Pro Day Schedule (via NFL.com)

March 5: Miami (Ohio), Purdue

March 6: Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois

March 7: Alabama-Birmingham, Nebraska, Samford

March 8: Maine, New Mexico

March 11: Arkansas, Austin Peay, Illinois, Middle Tennessee, Tennesse State, Troy

March 12: Central Arkansas, Central Oklahoma, Concordia (Quebec), Kennesaw State, New Mexico State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt

March 13: Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Mercer, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wisconsin

March 14: Central Michigan, Clemson, Columbia, Fordham, Tennessee, Tulsa

March 15: Chattanooga, Georgia State, Michigan, Oregon State, Princeton, Texas State, West Georgia

March 18: Fresno State, Louisiana-Monroe, Michigan State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburg State, Syracuse

March 19: Alabama, Albany (New York), Bowling Green, California-Davis, North Carolina A&T, Louisiana Tech, Penn State, Sacramento State, Toledo

March 20: Baylor, Boston College, Duquesne, Georgia, Louisiana-Lafayette, Missouri Western, Northwestern State (Louisiana), Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, USC, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky

March 21: Azusa Pacific, California, Gannon, Grand Valley State, Louisville, Massachusetts, McNeese State, Missouri, Murray State, Sam Houston State, South Carolina, Tulane, West Virginia, Western Michigan

March 22: Akron, Central Connecticut State, Citadel, Delaware, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina-Charlotte, San Diego State, Southern, Youngstown State

March 25: Iowa, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Prairie View, Rice, South Alabama, Southern Mississippi, Texas Tech, UNLV, Villanova, West Florida, Western Illinois

March 26: Campbell, Central Florida, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Iowa State, James Madison, Monmouth (New Jersey), Morgan State, Northern Iowa, Richmond, Southeast Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas-San Antonio

March 27: Arizona State, Connecticut, Delta State, Florida, Incarnate Word, Jacksonville, Kansas, Lamar, Maryland, Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Stony Brook, Texas, Utah State

March 28: Arkansas State, Bryant, Dartmouth, Florida State, Houston, North Dakota State, North Texas, Ohio, Southern Methodist, Tennessee-Martin, Towson, Utah, Virginia

March 29: Bethune-Cookman, BYU, Mississippi, South Dakota State, South Florida, TCU, Virginia Tech

April 1: Indiana State, Washington

April 2: Boise State, Indiana

April 3: Ball State, Washington State

April 4: Eastern Washington, Standford

Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins Will be The Quarterbacks to Watch

Though this year's quarterback class isn't considered to be especially strong, two names have emerged as likely early first-round material—Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. These two signal-callers will be in the spotlight during quarterback evaluations, and for entirely different reasons.

Murray is going to be judged by his measurables. The reigning Heisman-winner has the skill set to be a successful NFL quarterback. He just needs to prove to NFL teams he isn't too undersized for the league.

"If he's taken on the first night of the 2019 draft—and all signs indicate that he will be—Murray will become the shortest quarterback ever selected in the first round," Rodger Sherman of The Ringer wrote.

Haskins, meanwhile, has the size but needs to prove he has enough athleticism to play in the league.

While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mentioned Haskins may not have enough lower body twitch—in other words, he may struggle to manipulate an NFL pocket and avoid pressure.

How their combine workouts and pro days unfold will likely determine which of these two are the first signal-caller off the board in April.

Jonah Williams Will Cause Debate

Michael Woods/Associated Press

While measurables are going to be important for Murray, they're also important for former Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams. A master technician, Williams has the game tape to be the top offensive lineman in the draft, but the rumor was that his arms were simply too short to play tackle in the NFL.

"At 6'5", 301 pounds, he doesn't have the long arms that NFL teams like for their left tackles, but he could be an elite guard," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote in mid-February.

Well, Williams' arms measured in at 33⅝ inches, which already has analysts debating which position he should play as a pro. Some seem to believe that he has enough length to play tackle, some seem to believe he falls just a bit short.

What's important, of course, is how teams view Williams.

Interest Growing in Brown

While the purpose of the combine is to allow teams to more easily evaluate draft prospects, it often serves another purpose. Since key decision-makers from all 32 teams are in the same place at the same time, it's a great place to spark trade discussions.

The biggest trade chip in the league right now is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown—and the interest in him appears to be growing. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert previously said three teams had shown interest in Brown, but that number is going up.

"It will continue to go one way or another because we're here at the combine," Colbert said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

There are two big reasons why Brown's situation is relevant to the combine. One, any deal that is made for him could come directly from talks in Indianapolis. Two, if a team does trade for him, it could take them out of the market for a wideout early in the draft. That wouldn't be the best development for top receiver prospects like D.K. Metcalf and N'Keal Harry.