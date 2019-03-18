2019 NFL Free Agents: Top Specialists Still Available

0 of 8

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

As the free-agent market slowly dries up, serviceable role players remain available for teams that need to fill specific roster gaps.

In today's NFL, a coordinator may aim to attack a linebacker who's weak in coverage—that's an ideal job for a pass-catching running back. Teams can counter pass-heavy offenses with a high-end slot cornerback. The Detroit Lions paid a hefty price for Justin Coleman to play that role. He's set to earn $36 million over four years, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

We're going to witness a shift from an emphasis on starters to matchups and skill sets. As coaches focus on what a player can do rather than his limitations, specialists become more valuable.

The available free agents below may not serve as starters for every team in the league, but they excel in specific roles at their positions. Slot wide receivers and cornerbacks are included since it's not a starting spot for all rosters.