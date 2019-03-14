NFL Rumors: Latest News on Teddy Bridgewater, Ronald Darby and Top Free Agents

Bill Feig/Associated Press

After a slew of big deals during the first two days of free agency, the pace in the NFL has slowed down somewhat.

That's not a surprise. After players like running back Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets, quarterback Nick Foles signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and wideout Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders, there was due to be a decrease in the rapidity of player movement.

That does not mean it has stopped or is about to any time soon. There are a number of valuable players that are still available and have a chance to sign new deals.

One of those players is quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who spent the 2018 season with the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees.

Bridgewater is a free agent, and while it looked like he would return to the Saints, the quarterback met with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe tweeted that any talk of Bridgewater signing with the Saints was premature and that he was visiting the Dolphins' facility.

Bridgewater has had a star-crossed career. He was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 with the 32nd pick. While there were questions about his arm strength when he finished his college career at Louisville, he started 12 games as a rookie and all 16 games in his second season in leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance.

However, he suffered a horrific leg injury in training camp in 2016, missed all of that season and has only started one game since. He is presumed to be a backup, but Bridgewater is looking for an opportunity to prove that he can still be a winning quarterback.

Bridgewater has a $7 million per year offer from the Saints, per Mike Garofalo of the NFL Network. It appears he could go back to New Orleans if the Dolphins don't come through with a strong offer.

Cornerback Ronald Darby of the Philadelphia Eagles is visiting the Kansas City Chiefs and could have an opportunity to sign with that organization, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Darby was a second-round draft choice of the Buffalo Bills in 2015, and after starting two years for the Bills, he was traded to the Eagles prior to the 2017 season. He has started 16 games over the past two years and has 77 tackles, 21 passes defensed and four interceptions for the Eagles.

The 5'11", 193-pound Darby has the size, athleticism and skill to give the defensively porous Chiefs an upgrade if he gets an offer and signs with the defending AFC West champions.

Linebacker Ezekiel Ansah is taking his time to determine his free-agent value. Ansah, who has been a standout player when he has been at his best with the Detroit Lions, is meeting with the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Ansah was a Pro Bowler in 2015 when he had 47 tackles and 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Ansah had another big year in 2017 when he registered 44 tackles and 12.0 sacks.

Ansah had 4.0 sacks in seven games last year, and he is recovering from shoulder surgery. Any team that talks to Ansah wants to make sure he is healthy. If he passes all the medical tests, he can be a game-changing pass rusher thanks to his ability to defeat blockers and get around the corner.