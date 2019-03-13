Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Rafael Nadal's Win Highlights Wednesday's Early Action

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal was imperious as he powered into the quarter-finals of the 2019 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Wednesday.

The No. 2 seed defeated qualifier Filip Krajinovic in straight sets, prevailing 6-3, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza bombed out of the tournament as she crashed in straight sets to 18-year-old sensation Bianca Andreescu.

The teenager won the match 6-0, 6-1 in just 52 minutes to reach the semi-finals.

Milos Raonic eased his way into the next round, with the No. 13 seed beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Early Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (Q) Filip Krajinovic, 6-3, 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic bt. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-4, Retired

(13) Milos Raonic bt. Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-4, 6-3

Women's Early Results

Bianca Andreescu bt. (20) Garbine Muguruza, 6-0, 6-1

Wednesday Recap

Nadal was in cruise control as he skipped past Krajinovic, but the Serb gave a good account of himself in California.

The Spanish icon was effortless as he moved through the gears, always staying one step ahead of his opponent.

Nadal captured the first set 6-3, but Krajinovic was outclassed rather than embarrassed.

The world No. 113 did his best to stay with Nadal in the second, but the Spaniard broke his serve early, stunting his potential comeback.

Nadal won the final set as he defended his service games and collected the victory to move into the next round.

Andreescu dished out one of the shocks of this year's competition as she completely dominated her grand-slam winning opponent.

Muguruza had no answer as her teenage opponent captured game after game, winning the opening set with consummate ease.

The Canadian continued to be deadly as she conceded only one game in the second, with the former French Open and Wimbledon champion completely undone.

Raonic will be a threat in the latter rounds, and the Canadian was in strong form as he disposed of Struff.

The 28-year-old slammed 12 aces as he swept past the German in straight sets.