2019 NFL Free Agency: Predicting Impact of Biggest Week 1 Signings

0 of 7

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NFL's biggest free-agency spenders are now done with the easy part. They hit the open market with a need and emerged from bidding wars with a potential solution.

However, it doesn't always work out so cleanly. Big spending doesn't necessarily equal success.

But for every prominent free-agent bust, some teams will get the most out of their investments.

Projecting how the most notable signings will pan out is an uphill battle. A player heading to a new team has to figure out his fit in a new system, while these teams still have to go through the draft process and training camp before getting to the 2019 season.

Below, we'll look at a handful of the biggest signings from the first few days of free agency and project their impact for next season and beyond.