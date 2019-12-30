Dave Gettleman Retained by Giants as GM After Pat Shurmur Fired

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The New York Giants have retained general manager Dave Gettleman despite a disappointing 2019 season.

New York confirmed Gettleman's return Monday after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the decision.

“Dave Gettleman is our general manager in 2020 and hopefully for many years after that,” Giants president John Mara said in a statement. “We believe he is the right person to lead us going forward. Dave has a long record of success. We think he's capable of putting a great team together and he's going to get that opportunity. To the extent we need to make changes in personnel or the way we do things, we're going to discuss that.”

While they will bring back Gettleman for a third season, the Giants also announced they had fired head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday after he went 9-23 over the past two campaigns.

In Gettleman's first two years running the Giants, they haven't finished higher than third in the NFC East, and they are coming off a 4-12 campaign after going 5-11 in 2018.

Gettleman has spent the bulk of his NFL front-office career in New York. He served as the Giants' director of player personnel from 1999 to 2011, winning two Super Bowls in 2007 and 2011, before being promoted to senior pro personnel analyst in 2012.

The Carolina Panthers hired him away from New York in 2013 to serve as their general manager. He helped lead an immediate turnaround for the organization with three straight NFC South titles in his first three seasons, including an appearance in Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

After a 6-10 record in 2016, the Panthers relieved Gettleman of his duties—a surprising move after all the work he did pulling them out of a salary-cap mess. They made just one playoff appearance in seven years before he arrived.

The Giants brought him back in the role of general manager after the 2017 season. There are pieces that he put in place that could potentially pull the organization out of its abyss.

Saquon Barkley remains one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. His stats took a hit in 2019 because of injuries, but the 22-year-old should be able to get back on track next season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones showed promise as a rookie with 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games after taking over for Eli Manning. Receiver Darius Slayton led the team with 740 yards and eight touchdowns in his first NFL season.

If Gettleman is able to add impact players to a defense that ranked 25th in yards allowed and 30th in points allowed, the Giants have enough talent on the other side of the ball to get close to .500 for the first time since 2016.