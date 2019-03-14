Most Surprising Early Moves of 2019 NFL Free Agency

0 of 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The start of free agency in the NFL is always full of surprises.

Teams spend money on unexpected targets. Star players find new homes. Teams go on unforeseen spending sprees. Players at certain positions surprisingly strike it rich.

We can try to predict everything that's going to happen, but when you mix 32 teams, over $1 billion of cap space and a bunch of players looking for paydays with new teams, surprises are a guarantee.

Here's a look at the most surprising early moves and storylines to start free agency.