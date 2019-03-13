Adrian Peterson Rumors: Latest Buzz on Redskins, Bears Before Free Agency

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

There have been plenty of running backs in the news over the last two days, but Adrian Peterson hasn't been talked about that much.

The 33-year-old free agent is looking for a new deal after spending the 2018 season with the Washington Redskins.

Washington is one of a few teams linked with the legendary running back, who has played for three different teams over the last two seasons.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Redskins would like to have Peterson return for the 2019 campaign, but he wants to test the free-agent market.

"My understanding is Washington would like to have Peterson back, but no deal is done," Pelissero said on NFL Network. "It appears he is going to test the free-agent market."

One of the teams interested in Peterson is the Chicago Bears, who were linked with Peterson by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo before the legal tampering period began:

The list of potential suitors for Peterson is starting to dwindle, as younger running backs on the market make up their minds while the 33-year-old waits for a call.

Washington is still a logical option for Peterson, as there's interest from the team's side to bring him back for a second season after he ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

Last season's performance proved Peterson still can be a valuable piece to any offense, which is why he's willing to test himself on the market.

Someone of Peterson's talent could be coveted by a few teams, and if the interest is there, the 33-year-old would be wise to at least explore his options.

Peterson could end up being a valuable asset on and off the field for the Redskins, as they look for a veteran mentor to Derrius Guice, who is coming back from a torn ACL.

Peterson has come back from injuries before, and he could help guide Guice on his way back to 100 percent while handing him some tricks of the trade.

If both parties are genuinely interested in a new deal, it will benefit them, as the Redskins sign a veteran running back at a cheaper price and Peterson returns to a team he's familiar with.

However, Washington isn't the only possible team Peterson could land with thanks to the recent moves on the running back market.

While there's been no official link between Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings, a return to his first NFL team could be a possibility after Latavius Murray reportedly agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

With an opening for a backup running back in Minnesota, and possibly a few others opening across the league, Peterson might have other options in the coming days instead of settling on a return to Washington.

