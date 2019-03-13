Mark Ingram Rumors: Latest Buzz on Saints, Ravens Ahead of Free Agency

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

There's a strong chance Mark Ingram will be calling a new city home when his free agency comes to a close.

The 29-year-old had interest in returning to the New Orleans Saints, but any potential deal with Sean Payton's team appears to be dead after they reportedly agreed to a deal with Latavius Murray, per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter:

With Ingram not expected to return to the only NFL team he's played for, the Baltimore Ravens are in the running to sign him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Of the teams that were linked with Ingram initially, the Ravens make the most sense because of their depth at running back and offensive approach.

Baltimore isn't expected to be as run-heavy on offense in Lamar Jackson's first full season as starting quarterback, but it should still rely a good amount on the ground game with Ingram leading the way.

Ingram is expected to bring an additional asset to the position for Baltimore, as he's a better receiver out of the backfield than the running backs the Ravens had on the roster for the 2018 season.

Even with Alvin Kamara alongside him in the New Orleans backfield, Ingram hauled in 79 receptions over the last two seasons.

In total, the Alabama product has 228 receptions for 1,598 yards to his name in the NFL to go along with the 6,007 yards he's gained on the ground in eight seasons.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

In 2018, five Ravens running backs combined for 66 receptions, with Javorius Allen hauling in the most with 35 catches.

Although he's coming off a solid season for the Saints, Ingram's age isn't helping him on the running back market, as he is now 29.

As we all know, most running backs begin to slow in production as they get closer to 30 because of the beating they take each play in the trenches.

However, age couldn't have been an issue for the Saints when looking at Ingram since Murray is also 29.

If he lands in Baltimore, Ingram will provide Jackson with an experienced hand next to him in the backfield and another offensive weapon to join tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver Willie Snead.

It would be wise of the Ravens to go after a young wideout or two in the 2019 NFL draft in order to provide more support and deep threats for Jackson.

If that happens, Ingram could thrive in Baltimore's offense as a power back and a threat through the air in short-yardage situations.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90