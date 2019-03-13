Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, Top Highlights from Mar. 13

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Two hat-tricks in the two highest-scoring games stole the headlines Tuesday night across the National Hockey League.

Johnny Gaudreau led a tremendous offensive showing from the Calgary Flames, who put nine goals past the New Jersey Devils.

In one of the most meaningful contests on Tuesday's schedule, Boone Jenner produced three goals for Columbus in its win over Boston that carried plenty of playoff implications.

Elsewhere in the NHL, San Jose stunned Winnipeg with a late game-winner, Pittsburgh downed Washington and three road teams came out on top.

Tuesday's NHL Scores

Dallas 2, Buffalo 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Columbus 7, Boston 4

Montreal 3, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

San Jose 5, Winnipeg 4

Calgary 9, New Jersey 4

Anaheim 3, Nashville 2

Gaudreau Earns Hat-Trick On 6-Point Night

Jenner's 1st-Career NHL Hat-Trick

Pavelski's GW Goal For San Jose

Vrana Goes Top Shelf From Tight Angle

Pittsburgh's Stars Combine In Front of Net

Anderson Storms Down The Ice to Score

Pacioretty's Skillful Deflection

Bruins Score Directly off Faceoff

Connor Scores On Backhand From Close Range

Gaudreau's Hat-Trick Headlines Calgary's Offensive Outburst

With his three goals and three assists against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Gaudreau became the 11th player in Flames history, and first since 1994, to record six points in a single game, per NHL Public Relations:

Gaudreau wasn't the only Calgary player on fire Tuesday, as he combined with Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm for 14 points from the same line, per NHL Network's Jamie Hersch:

After the 9-4 victory, Gaudreau told reporters how easy scoring felt against the Devils inside the Scotiabank Saddledome, per the team's official Twitter account.

"Everything was going in for us," Gaudreau said. "We were getting chances, getting looks and it was good to get rewarded. I was proud of our line."

Tuesday's performance marked the second time this season the Flames scored nine goals in a game, with the other occurrence coming back in December against Columbus.

According to the NHL's official Twitter account, the Flames are the first team since St. Louis during the 2010-11 season to record a pair of nine-goal games in one season:

Tuesday's victory kept the Flames on pace with the San Jose Sharks in the Pacific Division, as they're still one point behind the Sharks for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Jenner Provides Jolt To Columbus Offense

Columbus earned a crucial win in the playoff race over Boston Tuesday thanks to the scoring exploits of Jenner.

The hat-trick was Jenner's first in the NHL and first since his days with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League, per team reporter Jeff Svoboda:

Jenner, who scored in Columbus' previous game against Pittsburgh, had five goals in January and February before his recent outburst.

As Jenner noted after the 7-4 win over the Bruins, it was nice for him to break his scoring drought, and for the team to do as well after being shutout three times already in March, per the team's official Twitter account.

"When you go through a little bit of a stretch like that when you're not scoring, you can get caught up in it just thinking about it too much," Jenner said. "I think last night the guys played hard and we just have to play the same way and the results will come from there."

The victory kept the Blue Jackets above Montreal in the race for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but holding on to that position won't be easy as a four-game road trip awaits after Friday's home game with Carolina.

Wednesday's NHL Schedule

Chicago at Toronto (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

New Jersey at Edmonton (9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

New York Rangers at Vancouver (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

