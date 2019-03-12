Rafael Nadal Cruises to Straight-Set Win vs. Diego Schwartzman at Indian Wells

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal eased to a straight-set victory over Diego Schwartzman Tuesday and progressed to the fourth round of the 2019 BNP Paribas Open.

Nadal, bidding for a fourth Indian Wells title, swept aside the Argentine with a 6-3, 6-1 win in 75 minutes.

The Spaniard will play Filip Krajinovic next.

Schwartzman entered the contest with six losses in six prior meetings against Nadal.

Early on, he seemed to have some small hope of ending that streak. He kept pace with the 32-year-old, who gifted him several points in the first few games.

But the Argentine's own errors proved costly, and a pair of mistakes handed Nadal two break points for a 5-3 lead in the first set. The 17-time Grand Slam winner had little trouble closing out from there and carried that momentum into the second set, during which he took a 4-0 lead after winning his seventh consecutive game. From there, Schwartzman struggled to get near him:

The 26-year-old eventually managed to stop the rot and avoided a bagel in the second set, pulling back a game despite serving a double-fault along the way.

But it was all he could muster, and Nadal soon saw him off with little trouble:

Nadal has now dropped just six games in his two matches at Indian Wells this year.