Jazz Fan Shane Keisel to File Lawsuit Against Russell Westbrook After Incident

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook gets into a heated verbal altercation with fans in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz fan Shane Keisel said Tuesday he's planning to file a lawsuit against Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook following a verbal altercation during Monday night's game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Keisel told Felicia Martinez of KSL TV he's been advised to shut down his social media accounts ahead of potential legal action and denied there was any racist language directed toward Westbrook. He also said his family has received death threats since the altercation. 

"I don't care. He can threaten me all he wants," he said. "I was the one talking to him ... but don't threaten a woman. She's 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, man. Never said a word to him."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

