Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Early Scores and Results from Tuesday

TPN/Getty Images

Simona Halep crashed out of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova, who stunned the No. 2 seed in three sets.

Kei Nishikori suffered an upset too, as he lost to Hubert Hurkacz, who battled back from a set down.

Daniil Medvedev was also knocked out by an unseeded opponent, Filip Krajinovic, while Rafael Nadal avoided an upset to advance at the expense of Diego Schwartzman.

Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza saw off Kiki Bertens in an entertaining three-set contest.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are in action in Tuesday's later matches, against Philipp Kohlschreiber and Stan Wawrinka, respectively.

Men's Early Results

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. (25) Diego Schwartzman, 6-3, 6-1

Hubert Hurkacz bt. (6) Kei Nishikori, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Filip Krajinovic bt. (14) Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 6-2



(24) Denis Shapovalov bt. (10) Marin Cilic, 6-4, 6-2

Women's Early Results

(20) Garbine Muguruza bt. (7) Kiki Bertens, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4

Marketa Vondrousova bt. (2) Simona Halep, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Bianca Andreescu bt. (18) Qiang Wang, 7-5, 6-2

Vondrousova's clash with Halep swung back and forth throughout the contest, with the pair sharing 14 breaks of serve over the course of their three sets.

Despite letting slip the second set after a dominant opener, the 19-year-old finished strongly to claim an impressive result, albeit she had some help from Halep at the end. Serving to stay in the match, Halep lost the final game to love with four unforced errors.

Tennis writer Tumaini Carayol enjoyed the teenager's showing, while WTA Insider put her victory into context:

Nadal had no such trouble against Schwartzman. The pair were level after six games, but Nadal found another gear and won nine of the following 10 to secure a comfortable win.

He'll play Krajinovic in the fourth round after the Serb beat No. 14 seed Medvedev in straight sets.

Earlier, Nishikori had looked on course to avenge the defeat he suffered to Hurkacz earlier this year after winning the first set of their match.

The Pole served up 10 aces, but it was an otherwise evenly matched contest. As he did in Dubai, Hurkacz came out on top:

Aside from the second set, which went swiftly and decisively in Muguruza's favour, her match with Bertens was a hard-fought and exciting affair with both players producing some excellent tennis.

The pair almost reached two-and-a-half hours before the Spaniard finally overcame her opponent:

She'll play Bianca Andreescu in the next round following the Canadian's win over Qiang Wang.