Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: WR Prefers Move to Rams, 49ers Amid Browns Buzz

Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: WR Prefers Move to Rams, 49ers Amid Browns BuzzMarch 12, 2019
As the trade winds continue to blow around Odell Beckham Jr., the star wide receiver reportedly has two landing spots he would prefer.
On Tuesday's episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said Beckham would like to play for the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams:
"There's two teams that Odell Beckham Jr. would prefer to play with: Rams and 49ers... Jimmy Garoppolo with Odell Beckham would be one of most fascinating combos in the NFL." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/Kitm1UmuWv
Per ESPN's Josina Anderson (h/t ESPN's Field Yates), an unnamed AFC North team is inquiring about Beckham's availability.
The Cleveland Browns, who play in the AFC North, have been linked to Beckham this offseason. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabawala told 92.3 The Fan (h/t WKYC's Matthew Florjancic) that the Giants rejected one trade offer from Cleveland that included Kevin Zeitler, Emmanuel Ogbah and one other player.
