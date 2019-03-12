Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: WR Prefers Move to Rams, 49ers Amid Browns Buzz

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

As the trade winds continue to blow around Odell Beckham Jr., the star wide receiver reportedly has two landing spots he would prefer.

On Tuesday's episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said Beckham would like to play for the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams:

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson (h/t ESPN's Field Yates), an unnamed AFC North team is inquiring about Beckham's availability.

The Cleveland Browns, who play in the AFC North, have been linked to Beckham this offseason. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabawala told 92.3 The Fan (h/t WKYC's Matthew Florjancic) that the Giants rejected one trade offer from Cleveland that included Kevin Zeitler, Emmanuel Ogbah and one other player.

