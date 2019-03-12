Report: Thomas Davis Agrees to Chargers Contract After 14 Seasons with Panthers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Linebacker Thomas Davis, who spent 14 years with the Carolina Panthers, will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday:

Financial details were not immediately disclosed.

                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Projecting NFL Free Agency's Top Contracts 🤑

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Projecting NFL Free Agency's Top Contracts 🤑

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on Top Free Agent Rumors

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    BS Meter on Top Free Agent Rumors

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Draft Prospects Nobody's Talking About

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Draft Prospects Nobody's Talking About

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    The High School Legend of Kyler Murray

    👏42-0 record as a starter 🔥186 total TDs and 14K yards 👀Manziel to reporter: ‘He’s going to be way better than me’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The High School Legend of Kyler Murray

    👏42-0 record as a starter 🔥186 total TDs and 14K yards 👀Manziel to reporter: ‘He’s going to be way better than me’

    Mike Piellucci
    via Bleacher Report