Report: Thomas Davis Agrees to Chargers Contract After 14 Seasons with Panthers

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Linebacker Thomas Davis, who spent 14 years with the Carolina Panthers, will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday:

Financial details were not immediately disclosed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.