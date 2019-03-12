Report: Thomas Davis Agrees to Chargers Contract After 14 Seasons with Panthers

Report: Thomas Davis Agrees to Chargers Contract After 14 Seasons with PanthersMarch 12, 2019
Linebacker Thomas Davis, who spent 14 years with the Carolina Panthers, will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Davis confirmed the news via Twitter on Tuesday:
Thomas Davis @ThomasDavisSDTM
Very happy that I’m going to be able to showcase my talents for the LA Chargers! Long way from home but I’m extremely excited about this opportunity! #Year15ondeck #lookatGod
Financial details were not immediately disclosed.
