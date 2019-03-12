Tim Tebow Assigned to Minor League Camp by Mets Ahead of Regular Season

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced Tuesday that they assigned Tim Tebow to minor league camp, meaning he is unlikely to be on the major league roster when the regular season begins.

Tebow acquitted himself well in 15 spring training at-bats, hitting .267 with a .389 on-base percentage and one RBI.

As seen in the following video courtesy of The Record's Matt Ehalt, Tebow took Tuesday's news in stride:

The 31-year-old outfielder is set to enter his third full season in the Mets system. He is fully recovered from the broken hamate bone in his right hand that cut his 2018 season short, and he will look to work his way through New York's minor league ranks in 2019 after ending last season at Double-A.

After a standout college football career at Florida that saw him win one Heisman Trophy and two national championships, Tebow had an eventful-yet-fleeting NFL career. He spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos and one with the New York Jets before failing to make the roster of the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Tebow then decided to pursue baseball in 2016, but early returns weren't good.

He hit just .194 in 19 Fall League games in 2016 before hitting .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBI in 126 games between low- and high-A ball in 2017. Last season, Tebow took a significant step forward before getting injured.

In 84 games for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow hit .273 with six homers and 36 RBI. He was also named an Eastern League All-Star.

Tebow seemed like he was potentially on his way to a Triple-A call-up, but a broken hand prevented him from getting that far. Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, it is expected that Tebow will begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse, meaning he will be just one step from making his major league debut.

Given slugger Yoenis Cespedes' recent injury history, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Tebow could get called up to the big club at some point this season.

New York does have decent outfield depth aside from Cespedes in the form of Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Lagares and Keon Broxton, but given the long and arduous nature of the MLB season, it is likely that the Mets will have to dip into their minor league reserves at some point.