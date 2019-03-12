Mark Ingram Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ravens, Packers and More Before Free Agency

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After the first day of NFL free agency's legal tampering window, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram remains unsigned.

Although he hasn't found a new deal yet, the 29-year-old running back is reportedly attracting interest from a few different teams.

According to Sean Fazende of Fox8 in New Orleans, the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Saints are interested in the Alabama product:

While new pastures could bring a greater payday, Ingram could always return to New Orleans and continue enjoying the success he's had alongside Alvin Kamara in the Saints backfield.

A return to the only franchise he's played for is obviously an intriguing option for Ingram, but his other suitors could be good fits for him as well.

Chicago could have presented Ingram with an opportunity that carries plenty of similarities to the one he was in with the Saints.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy would likely use Ingram and Tarik Cohen as a 1-2 punch out of the backfield in a similar fashion to how Sean Payton utilized Ingram and Kamara in New Orleans. However, the Bears likely have less interest in Ingram after reportedly agreeing to a deal with former Seattle running back Mike Davis, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Both the Packers and Lions are in search of a consistent workhorse running back, and Ingram fits that profile. If either team added Ingram to their rosters, he'd be an instant upgrade for either of last season's 22nd- and 23rd-ranked rushing attacks, respectively.

Baltimore is an interesting potential destination for Ingram because of the reliance the Ravens had on the ground game once Lamar Jackson took over at quarterback.

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Undrafted rookie Gus Edwards was Jackson's primary partner in the backfield, and he could learn an immense amount from Ingram, who wouldn't have to overwork himself on every down.

While the on-field fits look good for Ingram, he is one year away from turning 30, and it's well documented that the production of running backs starts to decline as they get older.

Out of the five potential suitors, Ingram's best options are New Orleans and Baltimore. He has plenty of familiarity and trust with the Saints system, but the opportunity to mentor the Ravens' young offensive stars without being used on every down could also appeal.

