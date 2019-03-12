NFL Free Agents 2019: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Remaining Names

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The first day of the NFL's legal-tampering period witnessed a few big-name free agents reportedly agree to deals.

Heading into the final day before free agency kicks off, there are still quite a few free agents uncommitted to teams.

The best remaining free agents play at a variety of spots on the field as high-profile linebackers, running backs and offensive linemen are still looking for homes for the 2019 season.

Below is a look at the latest news to come out of the NFL with Wednesday's start of free agency rapidly approaching.

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell is expected to be the second high-profile offensive player to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last week after Antonio Brown's trade to Oakland.

As crazy as it sounds, the Raiders could be in the market for Bell, who sat out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute in Pittsburgh, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

But in order to lure Bell to Oakland, the Raiders have to outbid other potential suitors out of the AFC, primarily the New York Jets.

In his Football Morning in America column Monday, NBC Sports' Peter King noted the Jets are the favorite to sign the 27-year-old running back.

King also mentioned Washington, Miami and Indianapolis as possible destinations for Bell, but he also stated the Colts might not be in for Bell unless he comes at a discounted rate.

Bell added to the speculation regarding his next move on his Twitter account Monday, as he said he was torn about his decision:

While a move to join Brown in Oakland would be intriguing to say the least, and frustrating for Steelers fans, the Jets have the cap space, a young quarterback to work alongside Bell and a major media market in which Bell can become the star.

C.J. Mosley

The Jets aren't just active in the offensive market, as they reportedly have eyes on linebacker C.J. Mosley.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the Jets are the most aggressive of the potential suitors for the 26-year-old:

The Baltimore Ravens, who drafted Mosley in 2014, are still in the mix alongside the Colts and Cleveland Browns.

Mosley isn't the only target at linebacker for the Jets, as they came to an agreement with Anthony Barr on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t SportsCenter).

But Barr's addition to the Jets defense appears that it won't affect the pursuit of Mosley, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB:

If the Jets were able to land both Barr and Mosley, it would be seen as a massive development for Adam Gase's first year in charge.

Of course, Baltimore can play the familiarity angle, while Cleveland is doing everything it can to strengthen its defense and Indianapolis is looking to add a piece next to Darius Leonard in the middle of its defense.

All four teams are intriguing options for Mosley, but if the Jets are going all in on free agency, he might just end up there.

Matt Paradis

The Jets are also trying to shore up their offensive line to better protect second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, which has led to them making a strong push for center Matt Paradis, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

However, the Jets could face stiff competition from the Denver Broncos, who have jumped back into discussions to try to keep Paradis, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver:

Paradis is the top center left on the market after Mitch Morse landed with the Buffalo Bills, per Schefter.

Regardless of where he lands, Paradis appears to be in line for a hefty contract based off the deals reportedly handed out to offensive linemen Monday.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown is set to become the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, according to Schefter. Morse got a substantial deal from Buffalo and offensive tackle Ju'Wuan James is in line to sign a four-year deal worth around $50 million with the Broncos, per Klis.

