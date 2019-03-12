NHL to Investigate Report of Homophobic Slur Yelled in Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

An NHL logo is shown before the start of the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 26, 2015 in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The NHL is investigating the alleged use of a homophobic slur during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

The league released a statement about the matter after the game.

According to the Toronto Sun's Lance Hornby, the television broadcast appeared to pick up Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly directing the slur toward a referee.

The Maple Leafs released their own statement: "The Club is aware of the reports surrounding a homophobic slur used during the Maple Leafs versus Lightning game on Monday night. The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leaf Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously. We are in communication with the NHL and are cooperating fully with their office."

In May 2017, the NHL fined Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf $10,000 for using a homophobic slur in reference to a referee, a decision some thought fell short.

The Maple Leafs have 13 games left in the regular season, and they're tied for the third-most points (89) in the Eastern Conference, putting them on pace to reach the playoffs for the third straight year.

