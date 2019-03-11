Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Monday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The field at the BNP Paribas Open continues to narrow after some competitive action at Indian Wells on Monday.

Spots in the round of 16 were on the line with some of the top players in the world trying to bring home a title in one of the top tennis events in the world outside of the Grand Slam schedule.

Day 8 in California featured both No. 1 players in the world, with Novak Djokovic in the men's draw and Naomi Osaka in the women's draw, as well as a handful of notable players in each bracket.

Here is what you need to know from Monday's action.

Monday Results

Men's Singles

Jan-Lennard Struff def. No. 3 Alexander Zverev; 6-3, 6-1

No. 7 Dominic Thiem def. No. 27 Gilles Simon; 6-3, 6-1

No. 13 Milos Ranoic def. Marcos Giron; 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 18 Gael Monfils def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas; 6-0, 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic def. No. 30 Laslo Djere; 6-2, 7-6(3)

Ivo Karlovic def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran; 6-3, 7-6(3)

Yoshihito Nishioka def. Felix Auger-Aliassime; 6(2)-7, 6-4, 7-6(5)

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber

Women's Singles

No. 1 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 25 Danielle Collins; 6-4, 6-2

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova def. Ysaline Bonaventure; 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Angelique Kerber def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva; 3-6, 6-1, 6-3

No. 9 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 24 Lesia Tsurenko; 6-2, 7-5

Mona Barthel def. No. 15 Julia Goerges; 7-5, 1-6, 6-4

No. 21 Anett Kontaveit def. No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova; 5-0 ret.

No. 23 Belinda Bencic def. Ekaterina Alexandrova; 6-4, 6-2

Venus Williams def. Christina McHale; 6-2, 7-5

Monday Recap

Men's Singles

The first major upset at Indian Wells belonged to Jan-Lennard Struff, who shocked No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev with a straight-set win Monday.

Struff was impressive with his serve, tallying nine aces to go with just one double-fault as he won all eight of his service games.

However, Zverev did plenty of damage on his own with uncharacteristic play from the German:

He blamed the struggles on an illness after the match.

"As I said, I have been sick for a week," Zverev told reporters. "That hasn't changed, unfortunately."

On the other hand, he has struggled in big events during his career and perhaps that carried over:

In any case, Struff is on to the next round as he tries to keep his run alive.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic also struggled a bit in his match, although he was able to survive against American Marcos Giron.

Raonic dropped the first set and had a hard time breaking his opponent, but his 22 aces helped ensure a round-of-32 win. He will try to avoid an upset in the next round against Struff.

Dominic Thiem didn't have any of these issues even with a tough matchup against Gilles Simon. The No. 7 seed needed just over an hour for his 6-3, 6-1 win, which saw him go 5-of-5 on break points.

Backhand winners like this went a long way:

The rest of the tournament might not be as easy, but Thiem looks like a real threat to win it all.

Felix Auger-Aliassime gave Yoshihito Nishioka a run while coming back from down 5-1 in the final set, but he couldn't pull out the win in the nearly three-hour match.

Women's Singles

Most of the top players in the women's bracket took care of business Monday, with No. 5 Karolina Pliskova and No. 9 Aryna Sabalenka cruising to straight-set wins.

No. 1 Naoma Osaka finished 6-4, 6-2 over Danielle Collins, winning over 70 percent of her points on both first and second serves.

Angelique Kerber had a bit of a tougher time after dropping the first set, but the No. 8 seed got back on track in the next two, especially in the return game:

She won 68 percent of second return points as Natalia Vikhlyantseva failed to keep her early momentum.

No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova is out of the tournament after she was forced to retire with an illness, per Reuters. She trailed Anett Kontaveit 5-0 in the first set at the time, which likely made her decision easier.

Mona Barthel knocked out another seeded player with an upset over No. 15 Julia Gorges. Barthel won fewer points in the match (111-102) but came through when it mattered to escape with the win.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams showed she's still got it at 38 years old with her win over Christina McHale.

She won key points and came on strong at the end to close out the victory, setting up a unseeded battle against Barthel in the next round.

The full tournament draws and schedule are available on the BNP Paribas Open's official site.