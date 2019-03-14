2019 NFL Free Agency: Which Players' Jobs Are in Danger After Early Signings?

2 of 6

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills' agreement with veteran running back Frank Gore on a one-year, $2 million deal was one of the more interesting free-agent moves. The team already has LeSean McCoy, 30, who is entering a contract year. Is it possible Buffalo signed the 35-year-old Gore to replace McCoy?

When you consider their price tags and recent production, it isn't a far-fetched notion.

McCoy's 2019 cap number is just over $9 million. Buffalo could save $6.4 million by releasing him—and considering McCoy averaged just 3.2 yards per carry last season, it's possible. Gore, on the other hand, is on a much cheaper deal and was far more successful last year. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 156 rushes with the Miami Dolphins as a part-time player.

Buffalo may want to keep both backs, but don't be surprised if the Bills move McCoy. It seems unlikely the Bills will have two aging running backs on their 2019 roster, especially when you consider they have veteran Chris Ivory, 30, under contract as well.

Expect one of these three runners to not make the team's final 53-man roster.