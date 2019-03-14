2019 NFL Free Agency: Which Players' Jobs Are in Danger After Early Signings?March 14, 2019
Free agency's first wave has come and gone, and we saw record-setting deals signed across the NFL. Two of the most surprising market trends came at linebacker and safety, as average to good starters got top-end money.
It was quite the wild ride during the legal tampering period.
With all that action, several players could be in danger of losing their starting job or even a roster spot, including some recognizable names.
Offensive Tackle Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
Within the first 10 minutes of free agency, the Oakland Raiders agreed with former Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown on a four-year, $66 million deal to make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. While it's unclear which side Brown will play on, the Raiders will start him and 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller at tackle.
That leaves two players potentially out of a job. The first is 2018 third-round pick Brandon Parker, who struggled at right tackle last season. But more notably, three-time Pro Bowler Donald Penn could be on his way out. Penn switched from the left side to right tackle last offseason but missed 12 games with a nagging foot injury.
Penn will turn 36 in April and is likely too expensive for the Raiders to hold on to as a swing tackle. Considering the team could save nearly $5 million against the cap with his release, expect to Oakland to move on.
Running Back LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills' agreement with veteran running back Frank Gore on a one-year, $2 million deal was one of the more interesting free-agent moves. The team already has LeSean McCoy, 30, who is entering a contract year. Is it possible Buffalo signed the 35-year-old Gore to replace McCoy?
When you consider their price tags and recent production, it isn't a far-fetched notion.
McCoy's 2019 cap number is just over $9 million. Buffalo could save $6.4 million by releasing him—and considering McCoy averaged just 3.2 yards per carry last season, it's possible. Gore, on the other hand, is on a much cheaper deal and was far more successful last year. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 156 rushes with the Miami Dolphins as a part-time player.
Buffalo may want to keep both backs, but don't be surprised if the Bills move McCoy. It seems unlikely the Bills will have two aging running backs on their 2019 roster, especially when you consider they have veteran Chris Ivory, 30, under contract as well.
Expect one of these three runners to not make the team's final 53-man roster.
Linebacker Malcolm Smith, San Francisco 49ers
Malcolm Smith has had an interesting career. He started as a reserve linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks and won Super Bowl MVP in 2013. After his heroic performance against Denver, he signed a $26.5 million deal with Oakland in 2015 before he became a starter in San Francisco last year. However, Smith has always been a complementary player, thus the reason he's been replaced so frequently.
In 2018, Smith totaled just 35 tackles on 336 snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. While Smith's been serviceable for the 49ers, the team got more athletic by agreeing to sign Kwon Alexander to a four-year, $54 million deal.
Alexander has struggled to stay healthy, but he's been one of the most productive linebackers in the league when on the field. In his last 16 games, he has recorded 132 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. It's easy to see why the 49ers fell in love with his game.
Smith will still likely have a role, potentially as a strong-side linebacker, but Alexander and Fred Warner will handle the nickel spots in San Francisco. Expect Smith and fellow linebacker Elijah Lee to be part-timers in 2019.
Linebacker Darron Lee, New York Jets
Linebacker was the one position the New York Jets had to upgrade. Since David Harris' 2016 departure, the Jets have lacked consistent second-level play. The team was banking on 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee to fill that void—but that never happened.
Lee has started 36 games in his three-year career, but he's been a liability. While he did improve in coverage in 2018 (three interceptions and five pass deflections), he isn't built to defend the run. He might just be a nickel linebacker and nothing more.
Lee's play forced the Jets to overpay for a quality linebacker, as they agreed to sign former Raven C.J. Mosley to one of the richest contracts ever at the position: five years at $85 million. In nickel situations, look for Mosley and Avery Williamson to be the Jets' top two linebackers. The team may also move on from Lee, a first-round bust.
Wide Receiver Zay Jones, Buffalo Bills
It's clear the Buffalo Bills didn't believe in their incumbent receivers, as they agreed to modest deals with veteran targets John Brown (three years, $27 million) and Cole Beasley (four years, $29 million).
Of the receivers on the roster, 2017 second-round pick Zay Jones has the most to lose. In 2018, Jones caught 56 passes for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. However, Robert Foster was more productive in the season's second half, finishing with 27 catches and 541 yards overall. Jones was a higher pick, as Foster went undrafted in 2018, but Foster was the more efficient receiver alongside quarterback Josh Allen.
With Brown likely locked into the No. 2 role and Beasley in the slot, expect a battle between Jones and Foster for the X-receiver spot in Buffalo. The loser could be on the outside looking in for playing time. If Jones doesn't have a big offseason, it wouldn't be a shock to see the team move on.
Wide Receiver Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans had to upgrade their passing offense and get quarterback Marcus Mariota more weapons. On the first day of the legal tampering period Monday, the Titans agreed to sign slot receiver Adam Humphries to a four-year, $36 million deal.
With as much money as Tennessee gave Humphries, he'll play over Tajae Sharpe or Taywan Taylor. Sharpe, a slot receiver, will likely take the snap hit and will have to find another way to make an impact.
Sharpe's been reliable over the past two seasons and caught 41 passes in 2018, but he doesn't provide much explosiveness. Expect Sharpe to serve as a backup as Corey Davis and Humphries lead the team in targets.
All reported deal courtesy of NFL.com's free-agent tracker. Salary-cap info courtesy of Spotrac.