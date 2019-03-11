Antonio Brown's Wild Offseason Saga Ends with a Trade to the Oakland Raiders

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 11, 2019

  1. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  2. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  3. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  4. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  5. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  6. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  7. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  8. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  9. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  10. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  11. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  12. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  13. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  14. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  15. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  16. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  17. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  18. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  19. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  20. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

Right Arrow Icon

Antonio Brown's wild trade saga is over. Brown requested a trade out of Pittsburgh earlier this season and is now headed to the Oakland Raiders. Watch the video above for more from Brown's wild offseason.


Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Predicting the Worst Contracts of NFL Free Agency 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting the Worst Contracts of NFL Free Agency 🔮

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raiders Could Be In on Le'Veon

    Oakland 'ready and willing to spend for star power'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Could Be In on Le'Veon

    Oakland 'ready and willing to spend for star power'

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    The 1 Player Every Team Should Sign ✍️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The 1 Player Every Team Should Sign ✍️

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Eagles to Sign Malik Jackson

    DT’s expected 3-year deal is actually for $30M despite previous reports

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Eagles to Sign Malik Jackson

    DT’s expected 3-year deal is actually for $30M despite previous reports

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report