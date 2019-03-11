NFL Rumors: CJ Mosley Pursued by Ravens, Eagles, Jets, Colts, Redskins and Lions

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens will reportedly be facing stiff competition as they attempt to re-sign linebacker C.J. Mosley.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the AFC North team is looking to bring Mosley back even though it opted against using the $15.4 million franchise tag on him. Pelissero pointed to the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Washington as teams that are interested in the linebacker and noted "don’t be surprised if he gets upwards of $13 million per year":

Mosley entered the league as a first-round pick in 2014 and quickly established himself as a defensive leader for the Ravens.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler who has missed just three games in five years and surpassed 100 tackles four times. The Alabama product posted 105 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and an interception during the 2018 season.

While Mosley is not an elite pass-rusher, he is someone who consistently plugs holes against the run and serves as an anchor in the front seven. He is a primary reason the Ravens won the AFC North in 2018 and finished first in the league in yards allowed and second in points allowed.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network highlighted what he will bring to whichever team signs him for a predicted "monster" deal:

The teams Pelissero listed outside of the Ravens could all use him with the Colts leading the bunch in 2018 at 10th in the league in points allowed. The rest ranged from middling to downright troubling with Washington at 15th, Detroit at 16th and New York at 29th.