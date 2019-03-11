Kwon Alexander Rumors: 49ers, Jets Interested as Bucs LB Seeks 'Elite' Contract

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Linebacker Kwon Alexander has the chance to test free agency for the first time since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with a fourth-round pick in 2015 and is reportedly seeking an "elite deal" worth between $10 and $12 million a year.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news, noting the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets are among those pursuing the LSU product.

Jenna Laine of ESPN echoed the report, noting Alexander is asking for $11-12 million on the market. That elicited some doubt despite his talent:

Alexander was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with 97 total tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He was even more of a force in 2016 with 145 total tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

However, he played just six games in 2018 and was placed on injured reserve in October after he suffered a torn ACL.

While there are concerns about his health and size at 6’1" and 227 pounds, Alexander is just 24 years old and would provide the 49ers and Jets with much-needed improvement on the defensive side of the ball. San Francisco finished the 2018 season an ugly 28th in the league in points allowed, while New York was 29th.

Alexander’s asking price may be high, but those teams must make strides on defense if they are going to challenge for the playoffs after finishing a combined 8-24.