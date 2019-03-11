NFL Free Agency 2019: Rumors and Predictions for Top Undecided Players

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The start of free agency is just two days away, as NFL teams can begin adding prime free agents to their roster Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The New York Jets could be one of the most active teams at the start of the league year, as they have interest in linebacker Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings and defensive lineman Trey Flowers of the New England Patriots, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

The Jets also were interested in outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams, but the re-signed a one-year deal with his team Sunday night.

The Jets have $80.9 million in salary cap space available, second to the Indianapolis Colts, who have $101.1 million to spend, per Sportrac.

The Jets may want Barr and Flowers, but signing either player will not be easy. the Lions are likely the favorites for Barr's services and the Vikings would like to keep him, while the Miami Dolphins may be among the leaders for Flowers.

Flowers is likely to be among the most popular players as free agency begins. The Lions are going to bid for Flowers' services and so will the Tennessee Titans, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Both the Dolphins and Lions have strong coaching connections to Flowers. Miami hired Brian Flores as head coach after Super Bowl LIII, and he served as the defensive play caller of the Patriots last year. (Flores was not named as defensive coordinator, but he did the job associated with that position.)

The Lions are coached by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and that team is reportedly prepared to make several moves in free agency in order to help the team become a consistent postseason contender.

One of those moves was signing wide receiver Danny Amendola to a one-year deal with a base salary of $4.5 million, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated (first reported by Diana Russini of ESPN.com). Amendola played with the Miami Dolphins last season.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries of the Tampa Bay Bucs is suddenly a potential big free-agent signing after catching 76 passes for 816 yards for five touchdowns last season. Humphries is being pursued by the Jets, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. It had previously been reported that the Denver Broncos are also interested in making an offer to Humphries, by longtime Broncos reporter Mike Klis of 9News.

Safety Landon Collins was not franchised by the New York Giants, and he could be among the most popular players available at his position. It would not be a surprise if he is pursued by the division rival Washington Redskins, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The 25-year-old Collins is one of the best at his position in the NFL.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler, and he was at his best in 2016 when he totaled 125 tackles and five interceptions. His numbers were not as impressive over the last two seasons, but Collins is one of the hardest hitters in the game, and he had 67 tackles and five tackles for loss last year.

Predictions

The Vikings need to remain one of the league's stronger defensive teams if they are going to make a run at the NFC North title this year, and they will re-sign Barr. He may be tempted to leave, but head coach Mike Zimmer knows he will be creating problems for himself if Barr gets away.

Flowers is likely going to price himself out of the Patriots' reach, and he will rejoin Patricia and sign with the Lions.

Humphries will be heavily pursued in free agency, and the Jets have more to spend than any other team except the Colts and bring him into the fold.

Indianapolis will use some of its available salary cap to sign Collins and gain a significant upgrade for their secondary.