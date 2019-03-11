NFL Free Agent 2019 Signings: Assessing Most Notable Deals to Start Offseason

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

NFL free agency doesn't kick off until Wednesday, but that hasn't stopped a few teams from already getting deals done.

The pre-free agency signings have been made for a few different reasons, whether it be a player re-signing with a franchise, or released players finding new homes in a quick manner.

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the busiest teams in recent days, as they shored up their defense with a pair of key signings.

Another playoff team added a piece to its offense, while a possible contender in 2019 brought back an important piece for its defense.

Dante Fowler

The Los Angeles Rams delivered their second free-agent splash of the offseason by agreeing to a deal with defensive end Dante Fowler, per Myles Simmons of the team's official website.

Fowler's signing comes days after the Rams signed safety Eric Weddle, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens.

After he was traded from Jacksonville to Los Angeles, Fowler finished the 2018 season with 21 tackles in eight games for the NFC West champion.

At the time of the trade with the Jaguars, the Rams took a risk on Fowler in order to upgrade their pass-rush and the move paid off during the team's run to the Super Bowl.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Rams tried to strike a deal with the Buffalo Bills for Jerry Hughes, but were unsuccessful in their efforts, which led to a new contract for Fowler.

Although he might not have been the Rams' top pass-rushing option, Fowler is a solid player to have on the roster and he'll receive a full offseason to further indulge himself in Wade Phillips' defensive system.

Since Fowler's contract is a short-term deal, it's a win-win move for both parties, as the Rams aren't forced to invest too much into the player and the 24-year-old receives an opportunity to put his skills on display for one of the best teams in the NFL.

Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old running back could become one of the best pickups of the offseason if the Chiefs use him properly.

Hyde won't be the primary back in the Kansas City offense, as he'll be asked to provide a complement to Damien Williams, who broke out in the second half of the 2018 season.

Hyde isn't the first running back that comes to mind when you talk about the league's most consistent rushers, but he put together a pair of near-1,000-yard seasons in San Francisco in 2016 and 2017.

The 2018 season brought two difficult situations to Hyde, as he was traded from Cleveland to Jacksonville and never found his footing with the Jaguars.

As long as he stays healthy, Hyde should experience a significant increase from the 571 rushing yards he earned in 2018.

With Williams and Hyde providing support in the backfield for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs should continue to have one of the most well-rounded offenses in football.

Johnathan Hankins

While the Oakland Raiders were busy putting the finishing touches on a trade for Antonio Brown, they secured the services of one of their top defenders.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was brought back to the Raiders on a two-year deal, according to Schefter.

Hankins, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent, was a force in the middle of the defensive line in 2018 for the Raiders by making 36 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Not only does re-signing Hankins keep him away from any of the Raiders' rivals in free agency, it shores up the position for the team with three first-round picks.

Instead of looking at a defensive tackle with the No. 4 overall pick, the Raiders can now turn their attention to one of the pass-rushers available, or go after the best player left for them instead of filling a void at defensive tackle.

