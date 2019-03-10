Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Eagles, Redskins Reached Out After Failed Bills Deal

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders were able to land Antonio Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as the receiver announced himself, but they weren't the only team involved in negotiations.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins also reached out to Pittsburgh on Friday after the potential trade to the Buffalo Bills fell through.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

