Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Eagles, Redskins Reached Out After Failed Bills Deal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates sho touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders were able to land Antonio Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as the receiver announced himself, but they weren't the only team involved in negotiations.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins also reached out to Pittsburgh on Friday after the potential trade to the Buffalo Bills fell through.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Steelers Wasted One of the Most Talented NFL Trios

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Wasted One of the Most Talented NFL Trios

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chiefs Cut LB Justin Houston

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Cut LB Justin Houston

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins, Cowboys, Colts, Chiefs Could Pursue Collins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins, Cowboys, Colts, Chiefs Could Pursue Collins

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dallas Still in on Earl Thomas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dallas Still in on Earl Thomas

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report