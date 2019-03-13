2019 NFL Free Agency: The Best Move Every Team Can Make This Year

0 of 32

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Release the hounds!

NFL free agency technically doesn't begin until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. But with the "legal tampering" period kicking off Monday, plenty of players have already agreed upon contracts that will pay them hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles a four-year, $88 million deal to make him their new starting quarterback. The Detroit Lions gave edge-rusher Trey Flowers at least $80 million over five years.

And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

With the madness officially set to begin Wednesday, many of the NFL's top free agents have found new homes. But there are still plenty of players who are looking for work.

While many teams have patched roster holes, every franchise still has work to do.