TMZ: Adrien Broner Agrees to Pay $1.25M Debt to Jeweler Following Lawsuit

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adrien Broner has reportedly agreed to pay off a $1.252 million debt he owes a New York jewelry store, striking an agreement with Pristine Jewelers NY.

According to TMZ, legal documents show the 29-year-old has agreed to settle his debt in three payments, with the first having taken place March 4.

TMZ also reported the agreement between Broner and the store was struck February 15, just weeks after The Problem lost a lucrative bout against Manny Pacquiao that is said to have netted him $2.5 million.

John Locher/Associated Press

The store sued Broner after he promised to pay the substantial fee and his checks didn't clear. He didn't follow through on a payment plan after originally promising to pay up following his bout with Jessie Vargas, per TMZ.

The former top prospect and WBC, WBO and WBA champion is winless in his last three fights, losing to Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia and drawing with Vargas.

He dropped a unanimous decision to Pac-Man in January but went on a post-fight rant, claiming he had won the fight and Pacquiao was handed the decision to set up a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr., per Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard.

Showtime Sports shared footage of the post-fight interviews (warning: strong language):

AB's record sits at 33-4-1, with 24 knockouts. His next opponent hasn't been announced yet.