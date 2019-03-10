Nikita Kucherov Shines, Bruins Extend Point Streak, Top Highlights from March 9

Nikita Kucherov Shines, Bruins Extend Point Streak, Top Highlights from March 9March 10, 2019
The two best teams in the Atlantic Division found themselves under the National Hockey League spotlight once again Saturday night.
The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are cruising toward the Presidents' Trophy, experienced a bit of franchise history created by Nikita Kucherov in their victory over Detroit.
Meanwhile in Boston, the Bruins extended their point streak to 19 games in a thrilling 3-2 win over Ottawa.
Five of Saturday's 12 games were decided by one goal, with four of those results being of the 3-2 variety.
In one of the 3-2 results, San Jose moved into the top spot in the Western Conference and became the first team in the West to reach 90 points.
Saturday's NHL Scores
Colorado 3, Buffalo 0
San Jose 3, St. Louis 2 (Final/OT)
Toronto 3, Edmonton 2
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, New York Islanders 2
New York Rangers 4, New Jersey 2
Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2
Carolina 5, Nashville 3
Chicago 2, Dallas 1
Vegas 6, Vancouver 2
Kucherov Records 109th Point
x - Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
You're watching history. 109 points and counting. #Klutcherov 🔥 https://t.co/bmdudjVDjB
Krejci's Game-Winner Extends Boston's Point Streak
Sharks Defeat Blues In OT
San Jose Sharks @SanJoseSharks
Current status: watching @Str8ToTheBanc's @EASPORTSNHL overtime winner on repeat. https://t.co/snZL43kFNd
Murray's Ridiculous Saves
Tavares' Terrific Stick Work
Stone Scores First Vegas Goal
Boeser's Deflection In Front Of Net
Sportsnet @Sportsnet
Brock Boeser with the tip in front and the #Canucks are on the board! 🎉 #HockeyNight https://t.co/hOIapp9AnE
Arizona's Short-Handed Success
NHL @NHL
14th shorty of the year for the @ArizonaCoyotes this season. Being down a man ain't no challenge for them. https://t.co/WNEgaPf9Dn
Rangers Rally From 2 Goals Down
NHL @NHL
Down, not out. The @NYRangers complete the @dunkindonuts NHL Comeback! https://t.co/8YH488FjwM
Kucherov Breaks Lightning's Franchise Points Record
With his first-period goal against the Red Wings, Kucherov broke the Lightning's single-season points record, which was previously held by Vincent Lecavalier, per the team's official Twitter account:
x - Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
Straight to the top! That goal makes Nikita Kucherov the new #Bolts franchise leader for most points in a single season, passing Vinny Lecavalier (108 in 2006-07). ⚡️ #Klutcherov https://t.co/owkUHkAWuA
Kucherov scored his second goal of the game in the third period to move up to 110 points, and in the process became the first NHL player to hit 110 points since Henrik Sedin in the 2009-10 season, per NHL Public Relations:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Nikita Kucherov of the @TBLightning is the first player to record 110+ points in a season since Henrik Sedin in 2009-10 (29-83—112 in 82 GP). #NHLStats #DETvsTBL https://t.co/uSBSCv0Gl4
The 25-year-old Russian is the front-runner for Most Valuable Player, as he leads the points standings by 13 over Chicago's Patrick Kane.
Kucherov is tied for 12th in the NHL in goals with 33 and he leads the league with 77 assists, which is 13 better than Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler in second place.
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper heaped praise on Kucherov for breaking Lecavalier's record, per the team's official Twitter account:
x - Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning
Cooper on Kucherov: “To come in and be able to set records – I mean, he passed an icon in Vinny – it certainly means something... You like to see guys get rewarded for their efforts.” #DETvsTBL
Tampa Bay is now up to 108 points with 13 games remaining on the schedule. The Lightning's closest competition in the Presidents' Trophy race is Boston, who is 15 points back of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division as well.
Bruins Continue To Roll
Speaking of the Bruins, they're making their own headlines through a 19-game point streak that was extended by David Krejci's game-winning goal against Ottawa.
Krejci's last-minute goal was the second of its kind in two games for the Bruins, who became the fourth team in NHL history to score a game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation in two straight games, per NHL PR:
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
The @NHLBruins are the fourth team in NHL history to score a winning goal in the final minute of regulation in consecutive games. #NHLStats #OTTvsBOS https://t.co/tdLa4XwCfl
Although the Bruins are enjoying their best form of the season, Krejci admitted after Saturday's win that the team is approaching the season game-by-game, per the team's official Twitter account.
"It's a nice number, but just taking it game-by-game," Krejci said. "We know what we're playing for, and obviously a good finish from the team. But we have a game to play tomorrow."
The Bruins, who haven't lost a game in regulation since before the NHL All-Star break, have an opportunity to extend their streak to 20 games against the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday.
Sunday's NHL Schedule
Detroit at Florida (5 p.m. ET)
Winnipeg at Washington (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Boston at Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Vegas at Calgary (9:30 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from NHL.com.
Lightning clinch spot in 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs