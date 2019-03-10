Nikita Kucherov Shines, Bruins Extend Point Streak, Top Highlights from March 9

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The two best teams in the Atlantic Division found themselves under the National Hockey League spotlight once again Saturday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are cruising toward the Presidents' Trophy, experienced a bit of franchise history created by Nikita Kucherov in their victory over Detroit.

Meanwhile in Boston, the Bruins extended their point streak to 19 games in a thrilling 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Five of Saturday's 12 games were decided by one goal, with four of those results being of the 3-2 variety.

In one of the 3-2 results, San Jose moved into the top spot in the Western Conference and became the first team in the West to reach 90 points.

Saturday's NHL Scores

Colorado 3, Buffalo 0

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2 (Final/OT)

Toronto 3, Edmonton 2

Boston 3, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, New York Islanders 2

New York Rangers 4, New Jersey 2

Columbus 4, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2

Carolina 5, Nashville 3

Chicago 2, Dallas 1

Vegas 6, Vancouver 2

Kucherov Records 109th Point

Krejci's Game-Winner Extends Boston's Point Streak

Sharks Defeat Blues In OT

Murray's Ridiculous Saves

Tavares' Terrific Stick Work

Stone Scores First Vegas Goal

Boeser's Deflection In Front Of Net

Arizona's Short-Handed Success

Rangers Rally From 2 Goals Down

Kucherov Breaks Lightning's Franchise Points Record

With his first-period goal against the Red Wings, Kucherov broke the Lightning's single-season points record, which was previously held by Vincent Lecavalier, per the team's official Twitter account:

Kucherov scored his second goal of the game in the third period to move up to 110 points, and in the process became the first NHL player to hit 110 points since Henrik Sedin in the 2009-10 season, per NHL Public Relations:

The 25-year-old Russian is the front-runner for Most Valuable Player, as he leads the points standings by 13 over Chicago's Patrick Kane.

Kucherov is tied for 12th in the NHL in goals with 33 and he leads the league with 77 assists, which is 13 better than Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler in second place.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper heaped praise on Kucherov for breaking Lecavalier's record, per the team's official Twitter account:

Tampa Bay is now up to 108 points with 13 games remaining on the schedule. The Lightning's closest competition in the Presidents' Trophy race is Boston, who is 15 points back of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division as well.

Bruins Continue To Roll

Speaking of the Bruins, they're making their own headlines through a 19-game point streak that was extended by David Krejci's game-winning goal against Ottawa.

Krejci's last-minute goal was the second of its kind in two games for the Bruins, who became the fourth team in NHL history to score a game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation in two straight games, per NHL PR:

Although the Bruins are enjoying their best form of the season, Krejci admitted after Saturday's win that the team is approaching the season game-by-game, per the team's official Twitter account.

"It's a nice number, but just taking it game-by-game," Krejci said. "We know what we're playing for, and obviously a good finish from the team. But we have a game to play tomorrow."

The Bruins, who haven't lost a game in regulation since before the NHL All-Star break, have an opportunity to extend their streak to 20 games against the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday.

Sunday's NHL Schedule

Detroit at Florida (5 p.m. ET)

Winnipeg at Washington (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Boston at Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Vegas at Calgary (9:30 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles at Anaheim (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from NHL.com.