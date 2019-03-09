Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Friday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Friday Scores, Results, Updated ScheduleMarch 9, 2019
Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka underlined and bolded International Women's Day with the best match from Friday's 2019 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Williams and Azarenka's intense match served as something of a nightcap for what was a full day of both men's and women's tennis in California. Perhaps the most shocking result came in the afternoon when fourth-ranked Sloane Stephens lost to unranked Stefanie Voegele.
Below is a comprehensive look at men's and women's singles results, an updated schedule for Saturday's action as well as a recap of Friday's signature match.
Steve Johnson def. Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-3
Feliciano Lopez def. Tomas Berdych, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2)
Stan Wawrinka def. Daniel Evans, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3
Jared Donaldson def. Tatsuma Ito, 6-3, 7-5
Hubert Hurkacz def. Donald Young, 6-3, 6-3
Dusan Lajovic def. Taro Daniel, 7-6 (6), 6-4
Peter Gojowcyk def. Andreas Seppi, 7-5, 6-4
Alexei Popyrin def. Juame Munar, 7-6 (7), 6-3
Alex Bolt def. Ernests Gulbis, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2
Radu Albot def. Marius Copil, 6-2, 6-2
Filip Krajinovic def. Mikhail Kukushkin, 6-3, 6-4
Robin Haase def. Denis Istomin, 7-6 (2), 6-1
Mackenzie McDonald def. Joao Sousa, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3
Roberto Carballes Baena def. Ryan Harrison, 6-3, 7-5
Nicolas Jarry vs. Frances Tiafoe (in progress)
Garbiñe Muguruza def. Lauren Davis, 6-1, 6-3
Stefanie Voegele def. Sloane Stephens, 6-3, 6-0
Simona Halep def. Barbora Strycova, 6-2, 6-4
Jennifer Brady def. Caroline Garcia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0
Jelena Ostapenko def. Shuai Zhang, 6-2, 6-1
Elise Mertens def. Amanda Anisimova, 6-4, 6-2
Ashleigh Barty def. Tatjana Maria, 6-4, 6-4
Bianca Andreescu def. Dominika Cibulkova, 6-2, 6-2
Marketa Vondrousova def. Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-1
Johanna Konta def. Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-0, 6-2
Daria Gavrilova def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-2, 6-2
Kateryna Kozlova def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0
Qiang Wang def. Bernarda Pera, 7-6 (5), 6-2
Serena Williams def. Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 6-3
Elina Svitolina vs. Sofia Kenin (in progress)
Serena Williams def. Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 6-3
The last time Williams and Azarenka competed against each other was in the finals of 2016's Indian Wells tournament. Since then, both women have become mothers and come back to the court even stronger. That resilience showed Friday night.
Williams won in straight sets, but anybody who watched the match can attest to it feeling much more competitive than the scorecard reflects. Azarenka had the chance to go up 4-2 on Williams in the first set. Instead, Serena evened things at 3-3 after fighting back from breaking point:
THIS POINT. THIS MATCH. (wait for that Serena stare at the end) Live now→ https://t.co/tPoe44C26q #BNPPO19 #HeforShe https://t.co/mv2uodsF1n
Williams would go on to take a 5-3 set lead only for Azarenka to level things at 5-5:
Scorched winner from Azarenka! 🔥 @Vika7 comes back from 3-5, 0-30 to level the match at 5-5. Stream the match→ https://t.co/tPoe44C26q #BNPPO19 #HeforShe https://t.co/MyFJXtPL19
That's where Williams would pull away to win the first set 7-5 and get into a groove for the second set. The defining factor of the match came in break points. Williams converted six of 12, while Azarenka allowed Williams to linger by converting just four of 15.
Serena defeats Azarenka! @SerenaWilliams takes down former World No. 1 @Vika7 7-5, 6-3 in an absolute epic. Serena will face @GarbiMuguruza in the 3rd round. #BNPPO19 #HeforShe https://t.co/FFBqfKruZg
After the match, Williams opened up about her win and specifically the opponent she defeated (per the Tennis Channel):
"I truly love her. She's a really good friend. She's a fellow mom. She's a former No. 1, just like me. A former No. 1. She's an amazing person. It's hard to play someone that you're so close with, but it's also really invigorating and cool."
"Shoutout to all my fellow ladies out there. It's awesome being a woman and being a mom and being out here celebrating this great day." @SerenaWilliams addresses the crowd after her 2nd round win at Indian Wells. #BNPPO19 #InternationalWomensDay #HeforShe https://t.co/vSw3CQoqjJ
When asked about her performance Friday night, Williams coyly said she "thought she played well" before she added more seriously that "playing champions like Victoria makes me realize that I still have a ton of improvement to do, and I definitely have the desire to do it."
Mother to mother. Woman to woman. @SerenaWilliams and @Vika7 hug at net after an absolute battle. #BNPPO19 #InternationalWomensDay #HeforShe https://t.co/up1LEKpE68
Williams last won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Hills in 2001.
