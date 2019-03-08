NFL Trade Rumors: Bills Among Teams Interested in Seahawks' Frank Clark

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are one of the teams interested in Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Glazer noted on Twitter that Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan has ties to the Seahawks organization:

Seattle placed the franchise tag on Clark earlier this week, which would pay him $17.1 million for 2019. The team did, however, use the non-exclusive franchise designation, which gives the player an opportunity to negotiate with other teams. An opposing team would have to surrender a pair of first-round picks in order to sign him.

A trade could also potentially be an option.

A second-round pick out of Michigan in 2015, Clark is coming off the best performance of his career. He piled up 41 combined tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups while recording career highs in both sacks (13) and quarterback hits (27).

It marked his third consecutive season with at least nine sacks and marked the second double-digit sack campaign of his four-year career.

With the 25-year-old continuing to improve, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine last week that the team wants to find a way to keep Clark in Seattle for years to come.

"It is ultimately (the goal), yeah," Carroll said, per Seahawks.com's John Boyle. "Frankie just turned 25, he's still a very young football player. Made a huge step this year in terms of leadership, growth and maturity. It was so obvious. I was really proud of seeing that develop for Frank. He played great too. Frank, he's a very valuable football player and that's the process we're in the middle of and all that, I can't tell you guys how that's going to turn out, but it's going to be positive for the Seahawks and for Frank."

Meanwhile, Buffalo is coming off a season in which it ranked 26th in the NFL with 36 sacks. Jerry Hughes led the Bills with seven sacks last year, and the team has not anyone reach double digits since Lorenzo Alexander notched 12.5 in 2016.

Seattle and Clark have until July 15 to agree on a long-term deal. If no extension is reached, he will have to play the 2019 season under the franchise tag. Then again, Clark's situation could get interesting if Buffalo gets involved before then.