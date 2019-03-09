2019 NFL Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Big-Ticket Names on Market

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

If you thought the excitement of NFL free agency wouldn't begin until the new league year kicks off—at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday—you were wrong. Though teams cannot officially sign 2019 free agents until then, they can begin contract negotiations on March 11.

This, of course, only pertains to 2019 free agents. Players who were recently released from contracts, like safety Eric Weddle, linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Darian Stewart are already available.

Some of the dominoes are already beginning to drop. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Weddle and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a two-year deal:

Weddle's deal is relatively modest. Some other notable free agents are going to command much higher price tags. What's the latest buzz on some of those guys? Let's dig in.

Eagles Could Have Interest in Bell

One of the top big-ticket items in free agency will be running back Le'Veon Bell. The two-time All-Pro refused to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers under the franchise tag in 2018 and seems to have his eyes set on a hefty long-term deal.

The four-year, $57.5 million extension Todd Gurley signed last offseason should give you an idea of the kind of deal Bell is seeking.

It's going to cost a lot to add Bell, which is why it's worth noting that the Philadelphia Eagles have cleared some cap space in recent weeks. Once in a dire cap situation, the team is projected to have more than $26 million in cap space available.

Could some of that money be used to snag Bell? According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, yes.

"There [have] been rumblings in the background that Philadelphia could have some interest, there's lurking," Schefter said during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic's Farzetta and Tra in the Morning. "I don't know how real it is or isn't. The one thing I know about the Eagles is: they're always investigating everybody."

As Schefter points out, this isn't concrete proof that the Eagles will pursue Bell, but it's worth noting they do have at least some interest in adding him. Considering the Eagles could be set to lose running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles in free agency, adding Bell would make a ton of sense.

Broncos Showing Interest in Humphries

While wide receiver Adam Humphries isn't as big a name as Bell, he isn't going to come cheaply. There aren't a ton of quality free-agent receiver options out there, and even slot receivers like Humphries and Golden Tate are going to get paid.

According to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports, they could get as much as $14 million per season:

Ultimately, Humphries' free-agent contract might not be that far off from Bell's. The question is, who will pay it?

According to Mike Klis of 9 News Denver, that team could be the Denver Broncos.

"I heard from a couple people at the combine the Broncos have interest in Tampa Bay's Adam Humphries," Klis wrote. "How much interest won't be known until the free-agent negotiating window opens a week from today when it becomes time to talk money."

The Broncos are projected to have more than $36 million in cap space, so going after a big-ticket player like Humphries will be possible.

Jaguars Could Have Interest in Teddy Bridgewater

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It's long felt like a foregone conclusion that former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would end up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he isn't the only option the team is considering. According to Schefter (h/t Brian Jackson of WJXT 4 Jacksonville), the Jaguars are also interested in Teddy Bridgewater:

A lot may have to do with Jacksonville's long-term overall plans. If the Jaguars believe they are close to competing for a title, Foles makes the most sense. He has plenty of recent big-game experience, but he's also 30 and potentially a shorter-term option.

Bridgewater, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, is just 26. If Jacksonville wants a quarterback who could start for the next decade-plus, Bridgewater makes the most sense.

The Jaguars aren't quite ready to dump Blake Bortles, either, according to Schefter:

Bortles will likely only remain an option up until the point that the Jaguars do add another signal-caller—Foles, Bridgewater or perhaps via the draft.