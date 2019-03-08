DeMarcus Ware Donates $10K to Pay for Grave Markers for Alabama Tornado Victims

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware announced a $10,000 donation Friday to cover grave marker expenses for the 23 people who died in Sunday's tornado in Beauregard, Alabama.

Lee County coroner Bill Harris confirmed the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation will use the money on markers after the EF4 tornado led to widespread destruction and the 23 deaths, including four children, per Kirsten Fiscus and Brad Harper of the Montgomery Advertiser.

Ware, who grew up in the Lee County city of Auburn, released a statement about the donation:

"When I heard the news, I didn't know where to start, I just knew I had to do something. We are coming up on 'DeMarcus Ware Day' (April 19) in the state of Alabama and when that proclamation was declared three years ago, I made a vow to always do my part to protect 'Sweet Home Alabama.' All things considered, this donation is small in comparison to the devastating feeling of burying a loved one. I look forward to making an even bigger impact in the weeks to come as relief needs continue to be assessed."

After attending Auburn High School, he played college football at Troy University in Alabama.

Ware went on to earn nine Pro Bowl selections, including seven straight while with the Dallas Cowboys, during a 12-year NFL career that was also highlighted by winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

DeMarcus Ware Day was first celebrated under former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley in 2016.