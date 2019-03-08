Dorial Green-Beckham Sentenced to 90 Days in County Jail over 2017 DWI

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been sentenced to 90 days in jail in Greene County, Missouri, stemming from a 2017 DWI arrest, according to Benjamin Ward of OzarksFirst.com.

Green-Beckham was arrested in December 2017 and charged with driving while intoxicated along with failure to display valid plates and a window tint violation. In October 2018, he was given a suspended imposition of sentence, which would keep him out of jail and keep the conviction off his record as long as he did not violate his parole.

However, he was arrested in December 2018 on charges of felony drug possession and resisting arrest. TMZ Sports obtained video footage of the arrest:

Green-Beckham was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. The 6'5", 237-pound wideout would play just one season for the team, hauling in 32 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. Tennessee then traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he recorded 36 receptions for 392 yards and two scores in one season in Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old has been out of the league since being released by the Eagles in 2017.

Green-Beckham was also dismissed from the University of Missouri football team in 2014 after being part of a police investigation. He transferred to Oklahoma but never played a game for the Sooners.