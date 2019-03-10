BS Meter on Latest NFL Free Agency and Trade Buzz, Rumors

1 of 8

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tyrell Williams and the Indianapolis Colts look like a match made in free-agency heaven.

Not only are the Colts one of the teams interested in the 27-year-old, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, but they also have the massive cap space ($102 million) required to finish a serious run at one of the best young receivers in the class.

And don't forget: Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni both coached Williams while with the Chargers, so there's already a built-in relationship between coach and player.

Williams has averaged 15 or more yards per catch for three straight seasons, with seven 100-yard games and 16 touchdown catches since the start of 2016. He could thrive as another big-play threat for Andrew Luck in Indianapolis.

All the factors work here: interest, fit and relationships, and the Colts have the money to make it happen.

BS Meter: 1