Phil Haynes NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' Pick

Lance King/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Excellent overall athletic frame that carries weight well and looks like a more muscular and filled-out prospect than most in this class.

—Defined chest and overall good play strength on the field that stems from commitment in the weight room, power and routine engagement of upper back, chest and shoulders into contact.

—One of the top guys in this class at punching and locking out with good elbow torque to control defenders early in the rep.

—Heavy hitter who looks to rock dudes with every opportunity and can stun pass-rushers quickly when his punch is timed up and lands flush.

—Understands positioning at the line of scrimmage and is able to log out defenders who cross his face.

WEAKNESSES

—Still a fairly raw overall prospect who wasn't a football player until late in high school and originally played defensive end. He is obviously still developing the techniques needed to compete and will be viewed as a project.

—Shows a tendency to have a one-track mind in pass pro and has to remember to play with his eyes up to pass off games and recognize movement sooner.

—Frenetic mover when he gets into space and will struggle to play with lateral balance and coordination outside the standard tackle box.

—Not particularly quick or fast in any regard of his play and will be beaten by interior speed that explodes off the ball, fires hands quickly and can beat him to his outside shoulder with good bend.

OVERALL

Haynes was a latecomer to football and offers more potential upside than most players in this interior group. On the hoof, he looks every bit the part of a starting NFL guard, and teams will love that he plays with heavy hands and good overall strength in his upper body. There are some concerns about the processing and awareness with which he plays, but a veteran coach could help him continue an impressive ascension into a starter within a couple of seasons.

GRADE: 5.60 (ROUND 5 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Joshua Garnett