NFL Trade Rumors: Case Keenum Traded to Redskins; Broncos Get 2020 Draft Pick

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly moved on from Case Keenum, as they already have a quarterback in place after agreeing to trade for Joe Flacco earlier in the offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Denver traded Keenum to Washington in a deal that also involved draft picks.

Rapoport and Mike Klis of 9News added more context:

This comes after Rapoport reported the two sides were working on a deal and "motivated to make this happen."

Broncos general manager and president of football operations John Elway said in February that Keenum would have to alter his contract that had $7 million in guaranteed money remaining to stay in Denver.

"There has to be an adjustment of the contract," Elway said, per Klis. "And that's going to be up to him. We're going to do whatever he wants to do. We're going to work with him, and it's up to him for what he would like to do."

The latest report sparked a number of reactions:

Denver signed Keenum to a two-year deal after he led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game with 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in the 2017 season. However, he was unable to replicate that success in his first year with the AFC West team, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 picks during a 6-10 effort.

Still, he gives Washington another short-term option with Alex Smith's future in doubt.

Rapoport reported in January that Washington wasn't planning to have Smith available in 2019 after he suffered a broken leg and dealt with complications after surgery.

Keenum will likely compete with Colt McCoy, who appeared in three games for Washington in 2018 and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

