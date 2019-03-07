NFL Trade Rumors: Case Keenum Traded to Redskins; Broncos Get 2020 Draft Pick

NFL Trade Rumors: Case Keenum Traded to Redskins; Broncos Get 2020 Draft PickMarch 7, 2019
The Denver Broncos have reportedly moved on from Case Keenum, as they already have a quarterback in place after agreeing to trade for Joe Flacco earlier in the offseason.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Denver traded Keenum to Washington in a deal that also involved draft picks.
Rapoport and Mike Klis of 9News added more context:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Broncos QB Case Keenum was the #Redskins top QB target based on price (his deal has offsets) and experience. He’ll come in and have to battle with Colt McCoy when this gets done. Washington checking off a big item on their to-do list.
Mike Klis @MikeKlis
Broncos have trade parameters with Washington for QB Case Keenum: Broncos get WAS 6th in 2020, WAS gets Broncos 7th in '20, per source. Keenum's contract reworked. Broncos pay him $500K restructure bonus and pay $3.5 million of his $7M salary. Washington pays $3.5 mi. #9sports
This comes after Rapoport reported the two sides were working on a deal and "motivated to make this happen."
Broncos general manager and president of football operations John Elway said in February that Keenum would have to alter his contract that had $7 million in guaranteed money remaining to stay in Denver.
"There has to be an adjustment of the contract," Elway said, per Klis. "And that's going to be up to him. We're going to do whatever he wants to do. We're going to work with him, and it's up to him for what he would like to do."
The latest report sparked a number of reactions:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Case Keenum is due $18 million in 2019, but only $7M is fully guaranteed. Possibility to adjust and make the numbers more palatable. Also, this would dry up the most logical destination for a potential Josh Rosen trade. https://t.co/iaiqQlRicC
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
Elway was willing to do whatever Keenum wanted. If he had is preference, he'd have Keenum back with an adjustment to his contract and be in a backup role, but the Broncos were never going to stop Keenum from seeking a trade himself or finding a trade partner themselves. https://t.co/4jOHGZ4Aqg
Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski
Jay Gruden: Hey, I think we should trade for Josh Rosen Dan Snyder: I think we should go for Case Keenum instead Gruden: But ... Snyder: It's done! Woo hoo! https://t.co/IkpaH5bksm
Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB
“[Keenum] will have to come in and battle with Colt McCoy.” https://t.co/6EuG6HTyZh
Denver signed Keenum to a two-year deal after he led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game with 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in the 2017 season. However, he was unable to replicate that success in his first year with the AFC West team, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 picks during a 6-10 effort.
Still, he gives Washington another short-term option with Alex Smith's future in doubt.
Rapoport reported in January that Washington wasn't planning to have Smith available in 2019 after he suffered a broken leg and dealt with complications after surgery.
Keenum will likely compete with Colt McCoy, who appeared in three games for Washington in 2018 and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
The 1 Trade Each Team Should Make