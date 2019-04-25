Andre Dillard NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter at left tackle with excellent experience, awareness and athleticism for the blind side.

—Has the footwork to easily reach any block and uses good length (33½") to keep defenders off his frame.

—Smooth, fluid mover out of the blocks who easily gets down the line or to the second level in the run game; similarly smooth when asked to slide or mirror defensive linemen in the passing game.

—Kick-slide is a thing of beauty. Explodes out of the stance, and his kick is fast and deep.

—Coaches loved his instincts, awareness and football IQ; praised as a high-character leader.

—Throws his hands with great timing and uses both arms equally well.



WEAKNESSES



—Lacks power to move defenders in the run game and wasn't asked to drive block much in the Mike Leach Air Raid scheme.

—Coached in a blocking scheme that is not like the NFL in terms of line splits, pass sets and run blocking. Will need time to relearn launch points.

—Kind of a finesse player who needs to do more as a finisher.

—Punch accuracy gets off and could result in penalties in the NFL.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Dillard has a high floor and a high ceiling, which is why NFL scouts are in love with his potential. He's a clean pass pro prospect, but his lack of power could limit his scheme fit at the next level. Dillard is a smooth, fluid operator who looks the part in drills and on tape. If he can add strength and fix some technical issues, he could become a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Jake Matthews